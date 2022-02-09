FPA reschedules Congress

The Financial Planning Association of Australia is rescheduling its annual FPA Professionals Congress to November, taking place in-person at the ICC in Sydney.

The FPA's flagship event was originally planned for 7-8 April, but following conversations with members about the current COVID situation and the timing of the FPA Professionals Congress, it was decided that the event would be held later in the year.

It will be held on Wednesday 23 and Thursday 24 November 2022, returning Congress to its traditional timeframe.

FPA chief executive Sarah Abood said members have expressed a strong desire to get together and network with peers in person.

"At the same time, however, a number of members expressed concerns about health, safety and potential risks to business continuity, particularly impacting those travelling from interstate," Abood said.

"As a result, the FPA made the decision to postpone the event to November, when we hope that as many members as possible can attend."

In the meantime, the FPA is putting together a program of state-based events covering the mainland capitals, that will give FPA members the opportunity to network with peers and obtain professional development without crossing state lines, in the current financial year.

Members who have already registered for the FPA Professionals Congress will be automatically rolled over to November, unless they request a refund.