Financial Planning
FPA offers pro bono support to bushfire victims
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 JAN 2020   11:32AM

The Financial Planning Association of Australia is establishing a pro bono program where members can volunteer their time to help Australians impacted by the ongoing bushfire crisis.

"The FPA community supported those who suffered in the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires and we want to offer our support again," FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said.

"Our members have lifelong relationships with some of the people impacted by the bushfires. We will be offering whatever aid we can to help rebuild and recover."

Any FPA member who is interested in signing up to the pro bono program to help those impacted by the bushfires can contact the FPA by emailing probono@fpa.com.au.

The association is also reminding members that if they have been free, confidential support is available through FPA Wellbeing and through the association's critical incident and major events resource kit.

The pro bono program is being finalised, those needing support will be able to apply in the coming weeks.

It's just the latest in a range of initiatives from the industry reaching out to those impacted by bushfires.

Separately, Victorian financial advice firm Tribeca Financial is also doing its bit to support those in need.

The firm took to social media to offer financial advice services at no charge to those affected by the bushfire emergency.

"The impact to families around the country is long-lasting and overwhelming. Those affected will require long term support to get back on their feet. So, we'd like to help in our own small way," the firm said on Facebook.

"If any clients, friends, family members, neighbours or community members are affected, Tribeca will provide financial advice services at no charge."

This comes after the big banks pledged millions to assist those impacted and industry super funds promised to fast track claims for anyone affected by the fires.

FASEA loses board director
ELIZA BAVIN
Another board director has resigned from the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority, the announcement coinciding with the commencement of the new Code of Ethics.
Chief economist update: Australia burns
BENJAMIN ONG
It's still too early to estimate the funding required for fire ravaged communities but a tick on the budget surplus is hardly worth anything compared to the rebuilding that must be done soon after the last embers of this Australian fire calamity had been doused.
Gold lifts as US, Iran tensions escalate
ALLY SELBY
Fears of escalating tensions between the US and Iran have sent gold skyrocketing to an almost seven-year high, with investors turning to bullion, mining shares and gold-backed ETFs to safeguard their wealth.
Super fund rejigs investment option
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A $2.3 billion government superannuation fund is making some key changes to its high growth investment option.
