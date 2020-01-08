FPA offers pro bono support to bushfire victims

The Financial Planning Association of Australia is establishing a pro bono program where members can volunteer their time to help Australians impacted by the ongoing bushfire crisis.

"The FPA community supported those who suffered in the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires and we want to offer our support again," FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said.

"Our members have lifelong relationships with some of the people impacted by the bushfires. We will be offering whatever aid we can to help rebuild and recover."

Any FPA member who is interested in signing up to the pro bono program to help those impacted by the bushfires can contact the FPA by emailing probono@fpa.com.au.

The association is also reminding members that if they have been free, confidential support is available through FPA Wellbeing and through the association's critical incident and major events resource kit.

The pro bono program is being finalised, those needing support will be able to apply in the coming weeks.

It's just the latest in a range of initiatives from the industry reaching out to those impacted by bushfires.

Separately, Victorian financial advice firm Tribeca Financial is also doing its bit to support those in need.

The firm took to social media to offer financial advice services at no charge to those affected by the bushfire emergency.

"The impact to families around the country is long-lasting and overwhelming. Those affected will require long term support to get back on their feet. So, we'd like to help in our own small way," the firm said on Facebook.

"If any clients, friends, family members, neighbours or community members are affected, Tribeca will provide financial advice services at no charge."

This comes after the big banks pledged millions to assist those impacted and industry super funds promised to fast track claims for anyone affected by the fires.