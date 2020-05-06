NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Coronavirus News
FPA launches new ROA solution template
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 MAY 2020   12:15PM

The Financial Planning Association of Australia has launched a digital version of the Record of Advice (ROA) solution 'template' to support members who have been inundated with requests for advice, following the strong demand for early super access.

The FPA along with SMSFA, CA ANZ, CPA and IPA made the ROA template available to help members quickly and efficiently provide advice to their clients through an easy to tailor ROA template.

The template allows advice to be provided for a single or a couple, and for withdrawals immediately, from July, twice, or to recommend no withdrawal is made.

The FPA partnered with fintech providers to make the template available in the modelling and advice generation systems they already use.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said the digital ROA template is one of the many initiatives that has been developed to drive efficiencies in advice practices and reduce the cost of advice.

"This will be key to improving the overall advice experience," De Gori said.

"The FPA understands that even with the relief provided by ASIC - i.e. the use of ROA and the extension of time from five days to 30 days - it will still be a difficult ask for members to be able to provide advice to existing clients on accessing super at the price point set."

De Gori said the FPA has partnered with Midwinter, Financial Mappers and AdviserLogic to make the template available digitally.

"We are supporting our members by helping them quickly and efficiently provide advice within the parameters required," he said.

"To date, more than a million Australians have applied for early access to their superannuation savings."

Designer of Financial Mappers Glenis Phillips said she was pleased to partner with the FPA to offer a streamlined template to enhance the customer experience.

"We look forward to our ongoing partnership with the FPA to develop more digital solutions to help financial planners provide advice in a timely manner to Australians," Phillips said.

"Members of the associations can tailor the layout of the template by inserting their own practice branding, making formatting changes and tailoring the ROA to their clients' financial position and goals quickly and efficiently."

The FPA has called on licensees to support the initiative and allow financial advisers to use the template for the COVID-19 ERS scheme.

"Financial advice is of national importance, especially in times like now, our members need to be armed with the tools and support needed to help their clients and where possible the greater public," De Gori said.

"This is what drives us at the FPA to develop greater efficiencies in financial planning practices across Australia."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: FPAROAFinancial MappersFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaRecord of AdviceDante De GoriGlenis PhillipsAdviserLogicCPAIPAMidwinterSMSFA
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AIOFP launches fresh campaign, criticises FPA
Isolated advisers enter the digital age
Morningstar releases time saving tool amid crisis
FPA launches benchmarking tool
Adviser fears over ASIC relief
ASIC provides relief around early super access advice
Count Financial bolsters leadership team
Industry bodies work to ease regulatory burdens
Australia to lean on super
FPA advocates for reduced pension minimums
Editor's Choice
Aussie equities winners, losers revealed
ALLY SELBY
Aussie passive and active equity strategies have been put to the test, with Morningstar assessing how the country's small and large-cap managers have fared during the highs of 2019 and the lows of 2020.
Media Super GM joins retail fund
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A member of the Media Super leadership team is set to take on a new role with a retail super fund.
Platinum funds downgraded at Morningstar
KANIKA SOOD
Two funds from Platinum Asset Management were downgraded to bronze at Morningstar yesterday.
Madison sale slated for May completion
KANIKA SOOD
OneVue is on track on complete the sale of dealer group Madison next month, the company said in quarterly update released this morning.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something mFrtjVPx