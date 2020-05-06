FPA launches new ROA solution template

The Financial Planning Association of Australia has launched a digital version of the Record of Advice (ROA) solution 'template' to support members who have been inundated with requests for advice, following the strong demand for early super access.

The FPA along with SMSFA, CA ANZ, CPA and IPA made the ROA template available to help members quickly and efficiently provide advice to their clients through an easy to tailor ROA template.

The template allows advice to be provided for a single or a couple, and for withdrawals immediately, from July, twice, or to recommend no withdrawal is made.

The FPA partnered with fintech providers to make the template available in the modelling and advice generation systems they already use.

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said the digital ROA template is one of the many initiatives that has been developed to drive efficiencies in advice practices and reduce the cost of advice.

"This will be key to improving the overall advice experience," De Gori said.

"The FPA understands that even with the relief provided by ASIC - i.e. the use of ROA and the extension of time from five days to 30 days - it will still be a difficult ask for members to be able to provide advice to existing clients on accessing super at the price point set."

De Gori said the FPA has partnered with Midwinter, Financial Mappers and AdviserLogic to make the template available digitally.

"We are supporting our members by helping them quickly and efficiently provide advice within the parameters required," he said.

"To date, more than a million Australians have applied for early access to their superannuation savings."

Designer of Financial Mappers Glenis Phillips said she was pleased to partner with the FPA to offer a streamlined template to enhance the customer experience.

"We look forward to our ongoing partnership with the FPA to develop more digital solutions to help financial planners provide advice in a timely manner to Australians," Phillips said.

"Members of the associations can tailor the layout of the template by inserting their own practice branding, making formatting changes and tailoring the ROA to their clients' financial position and goals quickly and efficiently."

The FPA has called on licensees to support the initiative and allow financial advisers to use the template for the COVID-19 ERS scheme.

"Financial advice is of national importance, especially in times like now, our members need to be armed with the tools and support needed to help their clients and where possible the greater public," De Gori said.

"This is what drives us at the FPA to develop greater efficiencies in financial planning practices across Australia."

