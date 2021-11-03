FPA launches female mentoring program

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) launched the inaugural FPA Women in Financial Planning mentoring program.

The program supports women in financial advice to further their careers by matching them with other experienced FPA members.

The program will commence in February for six months with training provided to mentors and will include online training and reading materials for mentors to help guide the mentoring relationship, webinars and monthly contact between mentors and mentees.

"Our challenge and opportunity is to both support women throughout their financial planning careers and also convert this consumer demand into financial planning clients," FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said.

"Feedback from our members has shown there's an important opportunity for the FPA to play a role in offering mentoring in financial planning."

Mentors can be male or female members of the FPA with at least three years of experience in client service or associate adviser roles, paraplanning, business development, compliance, practice management and advice roles.

"For mentees, it's an opportunity to receive guidance and support, networking opportunities and a window to professional growth and career planning. Mentors stay abreast of emerging issues and develop their leadership and communication skills through the same process," De Gori said.

The FPA received a $1.5 million grant and support from the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet's Women's Leadership and Development Program to launch the program.

Applications for both mentors and mentees are open until January 14.