FPA launches benchmarking tool

The Financial Planning Association of Australia has today launched an online index set to allow financial planners to benchmark the success of their business relative to their peers.

In partnership with global market research consultant CoreData, the FPA READY Index will enable financial advisers to benchmark their businesses to assess which areas of their practice are thriving and which need more work.

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said the new tool would allow financial advisers to strengthen their systems and processes at a time when they need it most.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic creates increasing volatility in financial markets and uncertainty among investors, financial planners need to ensure their practices are firing on all cylinders as they service new and existing clients," he said.

"FPA professional practices have risen to the challenge of this unfolding economic crisis by supporting Australians through what may be the most difficult period in their financial lives.

"The FPA READY Index has been designed to give you a clear picture of the capability of a practice relative to its peers in these extraordinary times."

FPA professional partnerships manager Ken Whitton said the benchmarking tool would allow advisers to develop forward-looking plans for their practices.

"The FPA READY Index will provide a comprehensive assessment of the success of your business," he said.

"Practices will now have the opportunity to compare their businesses against their peers and really evaluate, assess and understand how they are positioned for the future."

The index will allow practices to clearly identify the strengths and weaknesses of their businesses, the FPA said, focusing on five key areas, as well as revenue growth and profit margins.

These include risk and compliance, efficiency and technology adoption, aspirations, differentiation to meet client needs, and yield.

The process only takes 20 minutes, with advisers prompted to answer questions on their business online.

De Gori said the new tool would help secure the sustainability of the country's financial advice practices.

"In the evolving nature of our profession, this sort of technology and innovation will further elevate the services we offer as the peak professional body and ensure FPA professional practices maintain strong, sustainable business models set for long-term growth," he said.

Members can sample a "light" version of the index online. FPA professional practices can access their custom FPA Ready Index dashboard via the association's member centre.