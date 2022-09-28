FPA calls for sunset on experience pathway

Most Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) members only support the introduction of an experience pathway if there is a sunset period included.

In formulating its submission on the proposed education pathway for experienced financial advisers, the FPA surveyed its members, majority of which have already completed the existing education requirements.

The FPA said 55% of the survey respondents oppose the introduction of the pathway as proposed. Further, 73% said they would only support its introduction if it came with a sunset. The completion of an ethics unit should still be required though, 80% said.

"While the FPA shares the government's goal of making financial advice more affordable and accessible to Australian consumers, simply providing an experience pathway alone is not going to achieve a reduction in the cost to produce advice as it does not address the regulatory inefficiencies created by decades of adding regulatory duplication in the form of eight regulators and overlapping regulatory obligations with little benefit for the end consumer," the association said.

The FPA has recommended a 10-year sunset period be included in the experience pathway, in addition to 10 years of relevant experience between 2004 and 2019, a clean record, a membership of a professional association or completion of an approved ethics course, and a statutory declaration.

"If despite our concerns the government chooses to make amendments to the education standards at this late stage of the transition framework, the FPA is concerned that simply basing an exemption on 10 years of experience over the 15 years between 2004 and 2019 doesn't consider the quality or amount of experience obtained over this period," the FPA said.

"Simply providing an exemption at this point, given the 43% drop in authorised financial planners to date and post the exam compliance cut off, will fail to attract exited financial advisers back, nor will it remove the regulatory burden, duplication and inefficiencies which have led to the significant increase in the cost to provide advice and therefore the affordability of advice for Australians.

"In fact, our members are concerned the proposal will actually worsen adviser numbers over time, by making the profession less attractive to new entrants. If a tertiary qualification is perceived to be no longer a requirement to practice, and there is no date by which it will be, we can no longer tell young students they will be joining a trusted and respected true profession."