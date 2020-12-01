NEWS
Executive Appointments
FPA appoints director
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 1 DEC 2020   12:57PM

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has appointed a former KPMG partner to its board and chair of the audit and risk committee.

Diana D'Ambra has joined the board following the resignation of Paul Ruiz after serving nearly two years on the board.

D'Ambra has over 13 years in directorship roles and was previously a corporate finance partner at KPMG.

She is currently a member of the audit and risk committee at ICAC, chair at breakthru, Women in Banking and Finance, City West Housing and a non-executive director of Australian Property Institute and Modibodi.

D'Ambra was previously chair of the Australian Shareholders' Association and a committee member of ASX Corporate Governance Council.

She also provides financial and strategic assistance to established businesses in relation to acquisitions, divestments, and to start-ups in relation to strengthening and transforming their businesses.

FPA chair Marisa Broome thanked Ruiz for his service on the board.

"I would like to thank Paul Ruiz for his commitment to the FPA board over the past couple of years, in particular the expertise he has brought to the audit and risk committee in his role as the previous Chair. On behalf of FPA board, I'm delighted to welcome Diana D'Ambra to the board," she said.

Read more: FPADiana D'AmbraFinancial Planning Association of Australia
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
