FPA announces new specialist designation

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has launched the FPA Aged Care Specialist professional designation.

The FPA said it is committed to providing its members, and wider profession, with the skills and resources to meet the needs of Australians moving into the later stages of their retirement.

FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said aged care advice is a specialist area of financial planning and requires specific skills and a commitment to ongoing training.

"Not all financial planners will become aged care advice specialists, but all financial planners must be aware what aged care is and the role that our profession plays in guiding Australians through this process," he said.

"As we move into our senior years, encountering frailty is a reality we will all experience. With the FPA aged care specialist designation, financial planners can be there to support and give advice to those considering their options for later life."

The FPA said the specialist designation is designed for financial planners looking to master and enhance their offering through a specialisation in aged care advice and provides professional recognition of this expertise.

Director of Aged Care Steps Louise Biti said she has been running the program for six years and and over 2000 financial planners have completed the course.

"Aged care advice is now part of mainstream financial planning and an essential service for Australians in the transition phase of their retirement," she said.

"While there are only a couple of hundred financial planners in Australia who specialise in aged care advice, a large number of those who have completed the training have built some aspect of aged care advice into their service proposition.

"Moving into aged care can be an emotional decision for clients and financial planners are uniquely positioned to provide completely objective guidance and advice."

The FPA said advisers who wish to apply to become an aged care specialist can do so through completing the Aged Care Steps accredited aged care professional program and upon completion apply to the FPA for recognition.

Successful applicants will be required to complete nine CPD hours in the area of aged care each year to maintain their ongoing training and uphold the designation.

FPA said members who have previously program before 1 January 2019 must complete a refresher workshop and assessment before applying to become an FPA aged care specialist.

"This new FPA Aged Care Specialist designation is part of a suite of new specialist designation programs that FPA is currently developing in order to support our members to gain in-depth education and ongoing development in areas of advice," the FPA said.