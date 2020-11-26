NEWS
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
FPA announces 2020 award winners
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 26 NOV 2020   12:46PM

An adviser from Western Australia has won the FPA Certified Financial Planner Professional of the year award, as the association announces its 2020 award winners.

Zacary Leeson of HPH Solutions took home the award as an acknowledgment to positive impact on his clients and work in the community through the charity, Leading Youth Forward.

"Zacary exemplifies our FPA membership as a modern professional financial planner who is client dedicated, university educated and an experienced CFP professional.  Zacary's passion for the value of advice and his confidence shone through his presentation to the FPA Awards judges. He's an incredible role model for young financial planners," FPA chief executive Dante De Gori said.

His firm is also the winner of FPA Professional Practice of the Year Award.

"The judges commented that the team at HPH Solutions embody the essence of a true FPA Professional Practice and said that the leaders and staff should be congratulated for the valued work they undertake for their new and loyal clients," FPA said in a statement.

Nat Daley of Hard Line Wealth won the FPA Financial Planner AFP of the Year Award for 2020.

In a new category, the FPA Advice Innovation Award sought to recognise members who have using advice to automate or deliver advice, or to engage with clients. Victoria-based Corey Wastle of Verse Wealth won the award.

FPA Paraplanner of the Year Award went to Emma Zwaan of Capital Partners Private Wealth Advisers based in Western Australia.

FPA University Student of the Year Award was won jointly by are Miles Kitt of Charles Sturt University and Anthony White of TAFE New South Wales.

"Miles showed an outstanding commitment to academic studies and a wide perspective on current issues, as well as a passion for helping people improve their situation. Anthony served as an officer in the Royal Australian Air Force for many years, and as a part of his counselling responsibilities, he became aware of the impacts that financial stress can have on individuals," FPA said.

"Now a veteran, Anthony is focused on becoming a financial planner and supporting wounded veterans through the Department of Veteran Affairs system, entitlements process, and Military Super program, as they enter civilian life."

FPA Community Service Award was won by Shane Hayes of Family Aged Care Advocates, who was lauded by the 25-strong judging panel for his dedication to the profession and his support for Future2 Foundation.

