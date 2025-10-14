Fortitude launches Small Cap PE Fund

Fortitude Investment Partners has launched a Small Cap PE Fund, targeting lower mid-market opportunities in private equity.

The evergreen fund will invest in deal flows in health, digitalisation and technology, energy transition and food and beverage. With a minimum investment of $100,000, it will be available for both direct investment and on HUB24 and Netwealth.

"We are excited to offer this new fund to the market. The Fortitude Small Cap PE Fund is designed to provide investors with flexible, diversified, access to a range of opportunities in fast-growing, profitable companies in Australia and New Zealand," said Nick Miller, partner and co-founder at Fortitude.

According to Cambridge Associates, companies with an enterprise value of less than $200 million in the private equity space have historically been the highest performer. Fortitude noted that there are more than 68,000 domestic companies in this segment.

"We have a rich heritage of identifying high performing businesses, being exceptional growth partners and achieving profitable exits in this segment," Miller said.

"We have been able to do this because we seek out companies with operating profitably which have also shown a clear competitive advantage, organic growth, and the potential for inorganic growth through mergers and acquisitions."

Fortitude's chief commercial officer Chris Brookman said the lower mid-market private equity segment is underserved with only a few managers specialising in the area.

"Given it's higher return potential and differentiated exposure, the Fortitude Small Cap PE Fund may work well as satellite allocation alongside more diversified global funds in the private equity space," Brookman said.

In the last several years, individual investors have increasingly embraced semi-liquid evergreen funds to access alternative investments. Brookman noted that private markets have become a staple for large professionally managed portfolios and through this fund individual investors can get the same access.

"Now individual investors may create those same allocations with less operational hassle, smaller investment minimums, and optimal diversification by using semi-liquid evergreen funds," he said.

The fund will offer quarterly applications and redemptions after a two-year establishment period.