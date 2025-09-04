Newspaper icon
Fortitude Investment Partners expands team

BY MICHELLE BALTAZAR  |  THURSDAY, 4 SEP 2025   9:33AM

Private equity manager Fortitude Investment Partners has made a string of appointments this month, including an investor services manager who had worked at Allan Gray (South Africa) for more than a decade.

Akyere Sobukwe-Whyte has been appointed as investor services manager, bringing her 15 years experience in investment operations and client delivery to the role. She was previously with Allan Gray for 13 years, working her way up from team leader to senior operations manager - key accounts prior to her recent move.

Meanwhile, Aida Farahani joined as fund accountant and Taylor Stafford as investment associate.

Faharani has more than a decade of experience in accounting and private markets fund administration, including her most recent role at Apex Australia while Stafford was previously at Wilsons Advisory and Goldman Sachs.

The new hires strengthen the group's differentiated investment capability, said Nick Miller, co-founder and partner at Fortitude.

"With the hire of Tayla into the investment team we are well positioned to continue executing on our strategy which includes our origination capability, which remains the primary source of deal flow for our business," he said.

"We are equally delighted to welcome Akyere to lead our investor services function, managing our suite of key service providers and galvanising our operational capability."

Miller said Fortitude is building capacity for the next stage of growth in the business, adding that the private lower mid-market currently offers an attractive opportunity for investors. The group runs an internship program in partnership with the University of Queensland's advanced finance program in efforts to build its talent pipeline.

