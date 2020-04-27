NEWS
Executive Appointments
Former State Super investments chief returns
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  MONDAY, 27 APR 2020   12:05PM

A former State Super chief investment officer is returning to the  fund as a director.

Lisbeth Rasmussen has joined the board of State Super, three years after departing the fund and the role of chief investment officer.

Rasmussen left the fund in late 2016, eventually joining the Coal Mining Industry Long Service Leave Funding Corporation as chief investment officer in January  2018.

About six months later, Rasmussen joined the trustee board of Equipsuper, serving on the board's  investment and audit, risk and compliance committees until October last year, when the fund merged with Catholic Super. She stayed on at the combined trustee board of the two funds - Togethr Trustees - sitting on its investment committee and its innovation and technology committee.

State Super said Rasmussen was "instrumental" in establishing the principles which underpin the fund's portfolios over her 30-year career with State Super and its predecessors, including stints as deputy chief investment officer and head of strategy.

State Super chair Nicholas Johnson described Rasmussen as "an outstanding investment industry professional".

"She [Rasumussen] has been appointed after an extensive search and competitive selection process in which I was closely involved," Johnson said.

"I am confident that her proven skills will help State Super maintain its superior investment performance and leading member service standards even in today's highly challenging superannuation environment."

State Super chief executive John Livanas said he has the "utmost respect" for Rasmussen's investments talent and humanity, and added he is grateful she has chosen to return to the fund to pursue her career as a trustee director.

"Her depth of skills, knowledge and curiosity will help guide State Super in this complex environment," Livanas said.

"Lisbeth's exemplary ethos in philosophy of investments and in supporting people will further reinforce our strong culture from the top."

Rasmussen said she felt "very privileged" to join the fund's board.

"My new role gives me an opportunity to use my experience of investment markets and knowledge of State Super to serve our members and stakeholders to the best of my ability," Rasmussen said.

