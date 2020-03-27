NEWS
Executive Appointments
Former Link Fund Solutions operations lead in new role
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 27 MAR 2020   12:20PM

The former chief operating officer for Link Fund Solutions has a new role in client relationship management.

Justin Christopher was chief operating officer at Link Fund Solutions for just under two years, leaving the role in November 2019.

Now, he has a new position with Calastone.

Christopher stepped into the role of director, client relationship management for Australia and New Zealand in March.

"I am excited to be joining Calastone at such a pivotal time when the need for automaton and straight through processing is key to organisations," Christopher said.

"I look forward to working with the exceptional team in Australia and building upon the relationships, products and industry leading services for the benefits of our clients and broader industry."

Prior to his role at Link, Christopher was managing director, custody services at One Investment Group and head of clearing, custody services and product for BNP Paribas Securities Services Australia and New Zealand.

Calastone chief executive Julien Hammerson recently provided a business update in light of COVID-19, saying that the company had moved to remote working from March 16.

"In a further effort to support the international efforts to 'flatten the curve' I have asked our client facing teams to manage all client interaction through digital channels, through which I am confident we can continue to provide the support and high service levels that you have come to expect from us," Hammerson said.

Separately, Link Group recently conducted the first virtual shareholder meeting as part of its response to COVID-19.

"As governments and businesses respond to the COVID-19 to ensure the health and safety of its people, it is clear that digital meeting technology is now more crucial than ever before. It is an essential tool for business continuity," Link Group corporate markets co-chief executive Lysa McKenna said.

