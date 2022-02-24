Former Hostplus investors tapped for VC fund

Having just launched their own shop in January, two former members of the industry fund's private equity team have been mandated to run the newly created Victorian Startup Capital Fund (VSCF).

Neil Stanford and Brighid Pappin opened the doors to V-Ignite this year, with Stanford as managing director and Pappin as investment manager.

The move followed several years working together at Hostplus; Stanford served as head of private equity and venture capital for more than seven years while Pappin was an investment specialist with the fund for three years.

Now, just two months later, V-Ignite has been selected by the Victorian government to run its newly created VSCF alongside VC investor Brandon Capital Partners.

V-Ignite is tasked with raising at least $60 million from private investors including super funds, family offices and high-net-worth individuals to match the government's cornerstone investment managed by LaunchVic.

"The V-Ignite team led by Neil Stanford are highly respected leaders in the Australian venture capital sector. This appointment is a huge win for the VSCF and ultimately for the sector," LaunchVic chair Leigh Jasper said.

"Having a deeper investment pool creates a virtuous circle where more startups are supported to grow and succeed and ultimately exit."

The VSCF is a fund of funds aimed at enabling more startups to scale by investing in local VC funds. Once V-Ignite hits its $60 million target, the VSCF will then invest in VC Funds Limited Partnerships and Victorian-based angel sidecar funds who will need to match V-Ignite's funding. This is expected to add $240 million to early-stage investments in the state.

The VSCF was first announced in the 2019/20 Victorian state budget to address the $96 million annual funding shortfall in the space. It is set to officially launch in mid-2022.

"V-Ignite applauds LaunchVic for identifying the funding gap in early-stage startups in Victoria and proactively addressing this with the creation of the VSCF," Stanford commented.

"By creating a successful collaboration model, V-Ignite believes we can ignite the next wave of Victorian and Australian innovation."

Victoria is currently home to more than 2000 startups with a valuation of about $10.5 billion, according to LaunchVic.