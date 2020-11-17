Former HESTA chair joins Assemble

Build-to-rent developer Assemble announced a newly formed board with a former HESTA chair appointed as independent chair. Two AustralianSuper executives have also joined the board.

Angela Emslie will take on the role with the new-look board also comprising of five other Australian business leaders with experience across property, super, responsible investment, banking, finance, aged care and not-for-profits.

Emslie is an experienced chair and non-executive director and has a wealth of expertise in governance, strategy, superannuation and investments having served on a range of super fund boards for over 25 years.

A past president of the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST), she is the former chair of HESTA, a role she held for eight years and in which she fostered a strong member focused culture and a commitment to responsible investment. In total, she served on the HESTA board for 20 years.

Emslie is also a non-executive director at RGA Reinsurance Company of Australia, State Trustees, Frontier Advisors, Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and serves as an expert advisor on the HESTA Impact Committee. She is also chair of Suicide Prevention Australia, where she is an advocate for national leadership in suicide prevention.

A new investor in the company, AustralianSuper has secured two board seats which have been filled by head of property Bevan Towning and investment director Malcolm Skene.

Also joining the board is former ANZ deputy chief executive Graham Hodges and Assemble's managing director Kris Daff.

Assemble said the board will offer strategic oversight for Assemble on its financial control and compliance as well as leadership in governance matters such as environmental, social, and governance (ESG), and maintaining culture, values, and code of conduct.

Daff said the formation of a board is a significant milestone in the business' history, supporting its ambitions as a leading force in Australia's affordable build to rent housing industry.

"We welcome our newly appointed board that will provide strategic advice to our growing business as we focus on championing new pathways to home ownership and mixed-income build to rent, both new and evolving asset classes," Daff said.