Former fund manager director convicted

Holly Grofski, formerly of Global Merces Funds Management, has been convicted and sentenced to six months' imprisonment for falsifying documents and providing false information to an auditor.

Grofski, whose financial services licence was cancelled by ASIC in 2020, was first charged for dishonest conduct in May 2021.

The court determined that as director of Global Merces, a firm now in liquidation, Grofski created a 'loan agreement' purporting to show that Global Merces had received a loan of $500,000. The loan agreement was a false document which had not been executed.

Grofski arranged for the transfer of $500,000 of investor funds into the Global Merces operating account.

Grofski also provided the falsified loan agreement and evidence of the $500,000 account balance to the auditors of Global Merces.

Grofski did so to convince the auditors that they did not need to raise concerns about the solvency of Global Merces with ASIC. Grofski did not have authorisation to use $500,000 of investor funds for this purpose.

Shortly after providing the auditors with evidence of the account balance of Global Merces' operating fund, Grofski transferred the $500,000 out of that account and they were invested in accordance with the investor's instructions.

As a result of her dishonesty-based convictions, Grofski will be automatically disqualified as a company director for five years.

She will be released immediately upon entering a recognisance in the amount of $1000, on the condition that she be of good behaviour for 18 months.