Former First Sentier PMs join Blackwattle

Blackwattle Investment Partners has taken in three of First Sentier Investors' (FSI) former portfolio managers who are set to launch a new strategy in 2026.

Rudi Minbatiwala, Jason Moodie and Marlon Chan were all part of FSI's equity income team until the fund manager axed the unit last year. This was together with its Australian fixed income, global credit and emerging companies units.

Minbatiwala spent more than 24 years at FSI and finished up as the head of equity income in August last year.

Moodie was a senior portfolio manager and co-managed the CFS Equity Income Fund and spent more than 23 years at FSI. Chan was also a senior portfolio manager, helping oversee the CFS Equity Income Fund and the CFS Target Return Income Fund.

They all recently joined Blackwattle as portfolio managers and partners. They will launch the Equity Income Fund in 2026 and are currently canvassing for foundation investor interest.

The fund, which will target Australian quality companies, aims to achieve a total income of 6% p.a. to 12% p.a. comprising dividends, franking credits and option premium income.

Minbatiwala said that "we are energised to be joining the Blackwattle team and continuing to serve retirement income investors, a specialist investment area we believe is more relevant than ever."

"Our highly differentiated approach to equity income serves a distinctive role in client portfolios for those seeking higher income and lower volatility from Australian shares," he said.

In September, Blackwattle announced it will shutter its Global Quality Fund as it did "not meet the evolving needs and expectations of clients."

The fund launched in May 2024 and aimed to outperform the MSCI All Country World Net Index in AUD and returned 16.1% p.a. in FY25.

Sunny Bangia was the lead portfolio manager. He was the co-founder and portfolio manager of Antipodes Partners.

Bangia was joined by senior analysts Edward Li and Nicholas Tan, and analyst Isaac Boorer, who all hailed from Antipodes.

On the new fund, Blackwattle managing director and chief investment officer Michael Skinner said: "We are proud to offer clients a proven equity income strategy that has delivered excellent outcomes over a long period of time. We believe the market is presenting outstanding tailwinds for the launch of this strategy. The need consistent and liquid, income sources will be higher than ever."