Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Former First Sentier PMs join Blackwattle

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 OCT 2025   12:33PM

Blackwattle Investment Partners has taken in three of First Sentier Investors' (FSI) former portfolio managers who are set to launch a new strategy in 2026.

Rudi Minbatiwala, Jason Moodie and Marlon Chan were all part of FSI's equity income team until the fund manager axed the unit last year. This was together with its Australian fixed income, global credit and emerging companies units.

Minbatiwala spent more than 24 years at FSI and finished up as the head of equity income in August last year.

Moodie was a senior portfolio manager and co-managed the CFS Equity Income Fund and spent more than 23 years at FSI. Chan was also a senior portfolio manager, helping oversee the CFS Equity Income Fund and the CFS Target Return Income Fund.

They all recently joined Blackwattle as portfolio managers and partners. They will launch the Equity Income Fund in 2026 and are currently canvassing for foundation investor interest.

The fund, which will target Australian quality companies, aims to achieve a total income of 6% p.a. to 12% p.a. comprising dividends, franking credits and option premium income.

Minbatiwala said that "we are energised to be joining the Blackwattle team and continuing to serve retirement income investors, a specialist investment area we believe is more relevant than ever."

"Our highly differentiated approach to equity income serves a distinctive role in client portfolios for those seeking higher income and lower volatility from Australian shares," he said.

In September, Blackwattle announced it will shutter its Global Quality Fund as it did "not meet the evolving needs and expectations of clients."

The fund launched in May 2024 and aimed to outperform the MSCI All Country World Net Index in AUD and returned 16.1% p.a. in FY25.

Sunny Bangia was the lead portfolio manager. He was the co-founder and portfolio manager of Antipodes Partners.

Bangia was joined by senior analysts Edward Li and Nicholas Tan, and analyst Isaac Boorer, who all hailed from Antipodes.

On the new fund, Blackwattle managing director and chief investment officer Michael Skinner said: "We are proud to offer clients a proven equity income strategy that has delivered excellent outcomes over a long period of time. We believe the market is presenting outstanding tailwinds for the launch of this strategy. The need consistent and liquid, income sources will be higher than ever."

Read more: FSIBlackwattle Investment PartnersCFS Equity Income FundFirst Sentier InvestorsRudi MinbatiwalaAntipodes PartnersJason MoodieMarlon ChanSunny BangiaEdward LiGlobal Quality FundIsaac BoorerMichael SkinnerNicholas Tan
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Igneo Infrastructure Partners expands leadership
Australian Alternative Investment Awards finalists named
Three portfolio managers exit Stewart Investors
First Sentier establishes new home for affiliates
First Sentier Investors chief executive steps down
RQI Investors launches new strategy with UniSuper backing
First Sentier Investors names chief financial officer
First Sentier to enter Australian ETF market
Insignia denies yet another takeover bid
CC Capital Partners bids for Insignia

Editor's Choice

Early release of super for dental, IVF spikes in FY25

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
The amount being taken from superannuation accounts to pay for dental and IVF treatments increased significantly in the year to June 30.

Carbon tax a 'missed opportunity': Debelle

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:39PM
Funds SA chair Guy Debelle has told investors at the IGCC Summit 2025 to just "get on with it" and start investing in things that will benefit the climate.

Family trusts safe from reform for now: Mulino

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Minister for financial services Daniel Mulino has said the government is not currently looking at reforming the tax treatment of family trusts.

Vanguard partners to launch core-satellite portfolios for advisers

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:43PM
Financial advisers will be able to access the combination of Vanguard's expertise in global index portfolio construction and Lonsec Investment Solutions investment management experience through a new core-satellite model portfolio offering.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media