NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Former dealer group chief to lead Australian Ethical
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  TUESDAY, 4 FEB 2020   10:56AM

A former financial advice licensee head is set to lead the $3.8 billion ethical investment manager and super fund.

Australian Ethical has appointed John McMurdo as chief executive and managing director, with acting chief executive Steve Gibbs set to resume his role as chair of the board.

McMurdo is the former group managing director of Fitzpatricks Financial Group and a former managing director of Hillross Financial Services.

McMurdo will assume his post at the investment manager on February 10.

Acting chair of the Australian Ethical board, Michael Monaghan, said the firm was pleased to add McMurdo's decades of experience to its leadership team.

"The board and I are delighted that John has agreed to join us," Monaghan said.

"With over 30 years' experience in investment management, advice and banking across Australia and New Zealand,  we are fortunate to have someone of his caliber step up to lead Australian Ethical as what we do moves from the margins to the mainstream.

"In considering this appointment, the board was determined to ensure that Australian Ethical's unique culture as a purpose-driven organisation was maintained while also growing the business in response to the boom in ethical investing."

McMurdo said the opportunity to join the firm was "rare" and paid tribute to its efforts to make money a positive influence on the world.

"I couldn't be more honoured to have been chosen to lead the company at a time when it has never been so important to invest for a better tomorrow," McMurdo said.

"I believe that the opportunities for Australian Ethical as an established leader in ethical investing are many and am looking forward to working with the talented, purpose-driven team and capitalising on their passion for making a difference."

McMurdo has also previously served as chief executive of Centric Wealth Management. He also led AMP's life insurance business in New Zealand, as well as the wealth manager's local marketing efforts.

Read more: Australian EthicalJohn McMurdoMichael MonaghanCentric Wealth ManagementFitzpatricks Financial GroupHillross Financial ServicesSteve Gibbs
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Fee cuts at super fund
AMP dealer group head departs
WiseTech short could impact super
AMP, HESTA, Hostplus lose out in ratings
Thousands strike from work for climate
Impact investing under threat
ESG options outperform in the short term: Research
PYSP communication divides opinion
Australian Ethical chief executive to depart
Top performing ESG options revealed
Editor's Choice
BlackRock shuts ASX-listed ETF
KANIKA SOOD
BlackRock has informed investors of its plans to wind up an ASX-listed exchange traded fund following lacklustre demand.
Industry fund dumps Link
HARRISON WORLEY
An industry superannuation fund managing around $2.6 billion in retirement savings has ended its seven-year administration mandate with Link.
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the Retirement Income Review revise the regulatory settings for Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs)?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
PHILANTHROPY AUSTRALIA INC
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something SKg5vvfj