NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Former Class Super chief joins regtech board
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 1 DEC 2020   12:29PM

An ASX-listed regtech has appointed a former chief executive of Class Super as a non-executive director.

Rajarshi Ray is joining the board of Kyckr, which offers know-your-client and solutions to financial services firms and other regulated businesses.

Ray joins Kyckr's board as current non-executive director John van Der Wielen resigns to chair the Western Australia Health Research and Innovation Fund (FHRI), which is backed by the state's $1.4 billion sovereign wealth fund.

Ray was the chief executive of Class Super, which sells SMSF administration software for about four years between 2009 and 2014.

"Raj brigs unparalleled industry experience in financial services, people and technology to Kyckr that will be invaluable for the business as we deliver on our growth strategy..." Kyckr non-executive chair Benny Higgins said.

Kyckr recently won a contract to provide onboarding services to the UK office of the global law firm Clifford Chance.

Read more: KyckrClass SuperBenny HigginsRajarshi Ray
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Kyckr to raise $10m, rich lister on board
Class expands executive line-up
Kyckr improves platform
Class streamlines investment solution
Regtech scores deal with US bank
KPMG appoints wealth management strategy lead
Class chief flags AMP departure
Cuffe to join Class board
Class and Countplus partner
Class integrates with two boutiques
Editor's Choice
Hannover reverses out of group insurance
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:35PM
More than 10 superannuation funds could soon be looking for a new group life insurer, as Hannover Re reverses out of the segment to focus on reinsurance.
New fund to invest in AI companies
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:34PM
A Melbourne boutique has launched a thematic fund that invests in businesses delivering artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.
Mercer restructures fees, asset allocation
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
Mercer is introducing a series of changes to its default and lifecycle products, which includes slashing administration fees and simplifying fee structures.
S&P to buy competitor for $60bn
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:32PM
S&P Global will spend about $60 billion in stock to buy data and analytics provider IHS Markit, with the two merging by 2021 end.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something pGzj4rRM