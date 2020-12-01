Former Class Super chief joins regtech board

An ASX-listed regtech has appointed a former chief executive of Class Super as a non-executive director.

Rajarshi Ray is joining the board of Kyckr, which offers know-your-client and solutions to financial services firms and other regulated businesses.

Ray joins Kyckr's board as current non-executive director John van Der Wielen resigns to chair the Western Australia Health Research and Innovation Fund (FHRI), which is backed by the state's $1.4 billion sovereign wealth fund.

Ray was the chief executive of Class Super, which sells SMSF administration software for about four years between 2009 and 2014.

"Raj brigs unparalleled industry experience in financial services, people and technology to Kyckr that will be invaluable for the business as we deliver on our growth strategy..." Kyckr non-executive chair Benny Higgins said.

Kyckr recently won a contract to provide onboarding services to the UK office of the global law firm Clifford Chance.