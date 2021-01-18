NEWS
Executive Appointments
Former CFSGAM chief joins property group
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 18 JAN 2021   12:29PM

An ASX-listed property group has added the former chief executive of Colonial First State Global Asset Management as a non-executive director to its board.

Warwick Negus joins the board of Dexus effective February 1.

Negus is currently the chair of Pengana Capital, and non-executive director at Washington H. Soul Pattinson, Virgin Australia Holdings Limited, Terrace Tower Group, New South Wales Rugby Union and Tantallon Capital Advisors.

He has previously worked as the chief executive of CFSGAM ending in June 2009, chief executive of 452 Capital and a managing director for Goldman Sachs in Australia, Singapore and London.

He joins the Dexus board as Peter St George heads towards a departure on June 30 after 11 years as a non-executive director.

"Together with my fellow directors, I am pleased to welcome Warwick to the board," said DXFM board chair Richard Sheppard.

"Warwick brings a valuable mix of funds management, finance and property industry experience to our board and I am looking forward to his contribution. His expertise complements the board's diverse skillset and his appointment further progresses our board renewal strategy."

Dexus holds a property portfolio valued at $32 billion.

Read more: DexusColonial First State Global Asset ManagementWarwick Negus
VIEW COMMENTS
