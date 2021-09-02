NEWS
Executive Appointments

Former CFSGAM chief executive joins CFA Institute

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 2 SEP 2021   12:43PM

The CFA Institute has appointed the former chief executive Colonial First State Global Asset Management (CFSGAM) and First State Investments as chair of the board of governors.

Mark Lazberger is one of two Australians on the CFA Institute board of governors and is currently chair at Omnia Capital Partners and a non-executive director at Yarra Capital Management and Fisher Funds Management.

Lazberger served as chief executive of CFSGAM for a decade and oversaw more than $160 billion in funds and assets under management across equities, debt, infrastructure, and property.

He was previously president, international, and executive vice president of State Street Global Advisors and head of international businesses, president and chief executive of State Street Japan.

Lazberger served on the CFA Institute board from 2012 to 2018 and was in the audit and risk committee, the compensation committee, and the external relationship and volunteer involvement committee.

He is also the founding president and member of CFA Society Sydney, a former board member of CFA Society Japan, and a member of the Future of Finance Advisory Council.

"I'm honoured to assume the role as chair of the CFA Institute board of governors and continue the vital work of the governors, the leadership team, and the global membership to maintain the highest professional standards of our industry," Lazberger said.

"My long-standing relationship with CFA Institute provides me with a unique perspective on the critical importance of the organisation's vision and future, and I look forward to furthering these efforts on a global scale in partnership with my colleagues on the board of governors."

US-based Tricia Rothschild has also been appointed as vice chair of the board of governors. She was previously president of Apex Fintech Solutions and the former chief product officer and co-head of global markets at Morningstar.

Read more: CFA InstituteColonial First State Global Asset ManagementFirst State InvestmentsApex Fintech SolutionsCFA Society JapanCFA Society SydneyFisher Funds ManagementFuture of Finance Advisory CouncilMark LazbergerMorningstarOmnia Capital PartnersState Street Global AdvisorsState Street JapanTricia RothschildYarra Capital Management
VIEW COMMENTS

