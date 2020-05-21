NEWS
Executive Appointments
Former CBA executive nabs industry body lead role
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 21 MAY 2020   12:07PM

A former Commonwealth Bank executive has nabbed a new chief executive role, following an extensive national recruitment process.

The Insurance Council of Australia has announced the appointment of Andrew Hall as chief executive and executive director, set to assist the general insurance industry as its readies itself to face the challenges of the COVID-19 recovery.

Hall's illustrious career spans seven years with CBA as its executive general manager of corporate affairs where he was responsible for the bank's corporate reputation, public affairs and sustainability; and six years as a director of corporate and public affairs at Woolworths Group.

He also spent 10 years in Canberra working as a ministerial media adviser. This includes a period as a federal director of the National Party of Australia, as well as six years spent as the media adviser to former deputy Prime Minister Warren Truss.

Insurance Council president and chair Gary Dransfield said Hall would bring a wealth of corporate affairs and public policy experience to the industry body at a time when it faces a barrage of regulatory, consumer and economic challenges.

"Andrew's appointment follows an extensive national recruitment process, and the board is pleased he has agreed to join the organisation," he said.

"His wealth of experience is a natural fit for this role,"

"His corporate knowledge, and his understanding of customers, the regulatory and political environments and the financial services sector, will help him chart the ICA's advocacy program to elevate the value of insurance both to our economy and our society."

Hall is a multi-award winning corporate affairs professional, and has been recognised with an admission to the Arthur W. Page Society, named in the International Top 50 Corporate Affairs Professionals, as well as the Top 50 Outstanding LGBTI Leaders in Australia (Deloitte 2016) for his work in leadership, diversity and for his work on the board of Equality Australia.

He also currently serves on the boards of charity Rural Aid and The Avner Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

Hall said he was delighted to join the industry body as the country transitions to a period of recovery.

"General insurance plays a vital role in the Australian economy and will be crucial as we recover from the dual hits of the pandemic and bushfire crisis," he said.

"Insurance will also need to continue tackling the challenges of climate change and important regulatory changes, while also transitioning to the new Code of Practice, which must meet and exceed community expectations.

"I am delighted to join the ICA which has a strong reputation for staunch advocacy on behalf of the industry, its customers and the Australian community more broadly."

Outgoing chief executive Rob Whelan will continue to serve in the role until Hall joins the council in early September.

Dransfield thanks Whelan for his service to the Insurance Council.

"On behalf of the ICA board I thank Rob for his contribution to the industry and the ICA for the past decade," he said.

"We are grateful he is able to continue in his role for several months until Andrew is able to start at the organisation."

Read more: Commonwealth BankAndrew HallGary DransfieldInsurance Council of AustraliaRob Whelan
VIEW COMMENTS
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
