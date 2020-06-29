Former BMO head joins big four executive line-up

A former business banking head at the Bank of Montreal will relocate to Australia, after he nabbed a role as the group executive of business and private banking at one of the country's big four banks.

Andrew Irvine has been appointed in the role at National Australia Bank, and is expected to start with the bank out of its Melbourne office in September, subject to regulatory approvals.

NAB chief executive Ross McEwan said the appointment would help grow the financial giant's business banking division.

"Andrew is an experienced banker and talented leader who will play a crucial role focused on NAB's strategic pillars of delivering for customers and colleagues," he said.

"Andrew's deep understanding of customers developed over a career in banking and his leadership in using data, insights and technology to meet their needs will be important to achieving this ambition."

Irvine said he was thrilled to support and grow the bank's customer base as the country recovers from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm excited to be joining NAB and to be leading Business & Private Banking, which at its core is all about supporting its customers and the broader economy," he said.

"I look forward to working with my colleagues at NAB to grow these foundations as we help our customers through the impacts of COVID-19 and out the other side."

Irvine has spent the last 12 years with BMO, based in Toronto. Most recently, he served as its head of Canadian business banking, where he was responsible for increasing customer loyalty, growth and market share through engagement.

Other roles at the bank include head of Canadian personal and business banking headquarters, head of Canadian business banking headquarters and BMO Partners, head of global treasury management and commercial payments, senior vice president of North American digital and physical channels and vice president of personal salesforce effectiveness.

Before joining BMO in 2008, Irvine worked in Toronto with McKinsey & Company as an associate principle, previously having served as the head of business development at Lycos Europe in London.

He currently is also the chair of Canadian payment solutions provider Moneris, a role which he has held for over seven years.