NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
Former adviser pleads guilty to theft, dishonesty
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 22 DEC 2020   4:28PM

A former financial adviser and company director will be sentenced on April 30 after pleading guilty to charges relating to mishandling of client money in an IPO.

Keith James Flowers (formerly Nigel Flowers) pled guilty to one charge each of dishonesty and theft at Sydney's Downing Street District Court, in relation to advising clients on a failed IPO raise from which he redirected their funds.

Following the guilty plea, he will be sentenced in Sydney District Court on 20 April 2021.

Flowers was the director of Flowers Financial Group Pty Ltd and Flowers Financial Management, both of which are currently in liquidation.

As a licensed financial adviser in 2011, he was a part of a $1.48 million raise for the IPO of Avior Australia. He set up a trust account to collect clients' funds and was its sole signatory.

Between June 2011 and April 2012, he withdrew or transferred $179,500 of seed capital thereby using his position as a director dishonestly to gain advantage for himself or for Flowers Financial Management, according to ASIC. This is one of the charges Flowers pled guilty to.

He also pled guilty to a larceny charge that he withdrew $30,000 raised for the failed IPO after the float was cancelled and transferred it to accounts for his own benefit instead of returning them to clients.

Flowers was previously made bankrupt in February 2012, and permanently disqualified from providing financial services and banned from engaging in credit activities in 2014.

Read more: Flowers Financial ManagementAvior AustraliaKeith James Flowers
VIEW COMMENTS
Editor's Choice
Christian Super recognised for impact investing
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The $1.8 billion fund has been named the impact asset owner of the year at the Australian Impact Investment Awards.
Almost 3000 advisers gone in 2020
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A total of 2802 financial advisers have departed the industry in 2020, with just 60 new advisers joining, according to Rainmaker analysis of the Financial Adviser Register.
IOOF, BT end platform relationship
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The wealth manager has ended its decade-long relationship with BT, selecting another platform to provide custody and administration services and build a new raft of super and investment products.
Real estate investor chief retires
ELIZA BAVIN
Cromwell Property Group has confirmed that its chief executive will retire after 22 years in the role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something dEuat2Nn