Former adviser pleads guilty to theft, dishonesty

A former financial adviser and company director will be sentenced on April 30 after pleading guilty to charges relating to mishandling of client money in an IPO.

Keith James Flowers (formerly Nigel Flowers) pled guilty to one charge each of dishonesty and theft at Sydney's Downing Street District Court, in relation to advising clients on a failed IPO raise from which he redirected their funds.

Following the guilty plea, he will be sentenced in Sydney District Court on 20 April 2021.

Flowers was the director of Flowers Financial Group Pty Ltd and Flowers Financial Management, both of which are currently in liquidation.

As a licensed financial adviser in 2011, he was a part of a $1.48 million raise for the IPO of Avior Australia. He set up a trust account to collect clients' funds and was its sole signatory.

Between June 2011 and April 2012, he withdrew or transferred $179,500 of seed capital thereby using his position as a director dishonestly to gain advantage for himself or for Flowers Financial Management, according to ASIC. This is one of the charges Flowers pled guilty to.

He also pled guilty to a larceny charge that he withdrew $30,000 raised for the failed IPO after the float was cancelled and transferred it to accounts for his own benefit instead of returning them to clients.

Flowers was previously made bankrupt in February 2012, and permanently disqualified from providing financial services and banned from engaging in credit activities in 2014.