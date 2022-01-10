Foresters Financial appoints chief executive

A former Australian Unity executive has taken on the reins at Foresters Financial as chief executive.

In December, Emma Sakellaris was appointed chief executive of Foresters Financial, a provider of investment, funeral and insurance products with $390 million in funds under management.

Sakellaris left Australian Unity in October 2020 after serving as executive general manager for over four years.

He career started at ANZ Wealth before moving to ANZ Trustees where she led the client management function. She helped lead the merger between ANZ Trustees and Equity Trustees, and subsequently joined Equity Trustees as general manager of estates and trusts.

Her most recent role was serving as director of philanthropy and development at Rural Aid.

Foresters chair Caroline Banhidy said the appointment comes at a pivotal time for the company's growth as it plans to launch a range of new products in 2022.

"Emma's expertise in the establishment and running of trustee companies, as well as her significant experience with management of client relationships, including multi-generational; charitable and estate law, and investment management make her a good fit for the team. This experience will help pave the way for Foresters as it enters its next stage of growth," she said.