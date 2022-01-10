NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Foresters Financial appoints chief executive

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 10 JAN 2022   12:38PM

A former Australian Unity executive has taken on the reins at Foresters Financial as chief executive.

In December, Emma Sakellaris was appointed chief executive of Foresters Financial, a provider of investment, funeral and insurance products with $390 million in funds under management.

Sakellaris left Australian Unity in October 2020 after serving as executive general manager for over four years.

He career started at ANZ Wealth before moving to ANZ Trustees where she led the client management function. She helped lead the merger between ANZ Trustees and Equity Trustees, and subsequently joined Equity Trustees as general manager of estates and trusts.

Her most recent role was serving as director of philanthropy and development at Rural Aid.

Foresters chair Caroline Banhidy said the appointment comes at a pivotal time for the company's growth as it plans to launch a range of new products in 2022.

Sponsored Video
Diversified defensive income from global commercial property

"Emma's expertise in the establishment and running of trustee companies, as well as her significant experience with management of client relationships, including multi-generational; charitable and estate law, and investment management make her a good fit for the team. This experience will help pave the way for Foresters as it enters its next stage of growth," she said.

Read more: Foresters FinancialAustralian UnityANZ TrusteesEquity TrusteesEmma SakellarisANZ WealthCaroline BanhidyRural Aid
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Future Super acquires Aon's super business
Equity Trustees nabs Perpetual sales head
ClearView recruits chief claims officer
Australian Unity, Heritage Bank partner
MSC Trustees strengthens relationship management efforts
Australian Unity Property hires from AMP Capital
New RE mandate for Equity Trustees
New role for Harvey Kalman
Emmi appoints head of business development
Elston hires head of philanthropic services

Editor's Choice

Inflation to persist in 2022: Aviva

KARREN VERGARA
Inflation will dampen Australia's economy in 2022 as it continues to soar significantly higher than expected, according to Aviva Investors.

New role for former OneVue executive

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The former chief executive of OneVue's platform and fund services operations has taken on a new role with a US firm looking to enter Australia.

IFM Investors PE portfolio carbon neutral

CHLOE WALKER
IFM Investors' is celebrating having achieved carbon neutrality across its entire private equity portfolio.

QSuper merger update, fee cuts

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
QSuper has assured members they will shortly feel the benefits of scale in the form of fee cuts, after it merges with Sunsuper to create Australian Retirement Trust.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.