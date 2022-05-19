Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Foresters appoints chief risk officer

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 19 MAY 2022   12:39PM

Foresters Financial has appointed Greg Hanigan as chief risk officer.

Hannigan will be based in Melbourne and report to chief executive Emma Sakellaris.

Most recently Hannigan worked in risk compliance at IOOF and NAB as a senior risk partner.

Before this, he spent 12 years at Tasplan in various compliance and company secretarial roles before this. He was appointed chief risk officer at Tasplan in 2019. Tasplan became Spirit Super in 2020 after merging with MTAA Super.

Since June 2021, Hannigan has also been a non-executive director of the Governance Institute of Australia.

Sakellaris praised Hanigan's 20 years of experience in financial services and risk-related roles.

She said: "Greg is a proven performer with a solid track record. His experience spans leading the governance, risk and compliance functions, as well as overseeing an in-house administration and call centre operation, a financial advice business, and a commercial lending business."

She added that the chief risk officer position "is a pivotal one that plays a critical role in guiding and influencing business decisions".

"Greg's experience in senior risk roles with some of Australia's leading organisations means he is well placed to take on this responsibility," Sakellaris said.

"His experience at Tasplan Super in providing leadership through periods of significant change and complexity through three fund mergers to enable the evolution of a highly engaged and productive team is an impressive achievement."

