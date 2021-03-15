Foresight Analytics acquires research firm

The independent data analytics group has acquired the analytics arm of an independent rating and research firm as it works to build out its market share.

Foresight Analytics acquired investment research and operational capability ratings business Australia Ratings Analytics (ARA) from Australia Ratings Group.

ARA provides investment ratings on wholesale and retail managed funds, separately managed accounts and exchange traded products. It can also create benchmark portfolios/indices for calculation of debt risk premiums.

Foresight Analytics founding director Jay Kumar said the complementary services will provide significant value to clients as they rely on data and human insights to navigate complex investment products and strategies in the market.

"Foresight Analytics is challenging the incumbency of existing investment ratings providers by offering a more competitive and sophisticated service using its advanced data analytics processes for managed products with exposure to publicly traded securities," Kumar said.

"Both firms share the same mission: to serve clients by simplifying the challenges associated with investment decisions, and collectively we will bring meaningful benefits such as the expanded asset class coverage across equities, bonds, real assets, alternatives as well as diligence ratings on private and public market investment opportunities."

ARA's director of research and ratings Maggie Callinan said the combined organisation will bring greater value to its growing client base.

"We are excited to join Foresight Analytics given its commitment to provide high quality tools, research insights, ratings and asset allocation advice to financial advisors and investors within Australia's quickly growing wealth management industry," she said.

The acquisition comes after Foresight Analytics announced a strategic partnership with London and Boston based Style Analytics Group which enables asset managers, asset owners and consultants to build objective and comprehensive factor analysis on markets, peers, and portfolios.