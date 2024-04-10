Foreign investors optimistic about Australia

Foreign investors are feeling particularly optimistic about Australia, according to Kearney's Global Business Policy Council's 2024 Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index (FDICI).

The survey, which reflects investor sentiment regarding foreign direct investment (FDI) flows in the next three years, showed continued investor optimism for more Asia Pacific (APAC) markets as well as the strength of Southeast Asia (SEA) among emerging markets.

More than half (53%) of investors were more optimistic about the APAC economy compared to last year, following closely behind the Americas as the region showing the biggest increase in optimism.

Net optimism was particularly high in Australia, as the market led optimism rankings among economies on this year's Index alongside Canada and the United Kingdom.

A striking 88% of respondents across the region said they were planning to increase their FDI in the next three years - up 1% from last year.

Furthermore, 90% - down marginally from 91% in 2023 - of APAC respondents said FDI would be more important to their corporate profitability and competitiveness in the next three years.

APAC has the second strongest showing in this year's Index, behind Europe, with eight markets represented in the 25 spots of the world rankings - the same representation as last year.

These included Mainland China, Japan, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, India, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Several markets in the region have seen improved performance, including Mainland China that has jumped four spots to third position. Taiwan reappears on the main Index at 22nd after last making the list at 25th in 2020.

Most APAC markets, however, have not seen improvements in their ranks. Japan fell from third to seventh, and Australia held firm at 10th.

Singapore dropped from ninth to 12th, New Zealand dropped one rank to 16th, and India drops from 16th to 18th. South Korea also fell marginally from 19th to 20th.

Southeast Asia continued to show strength in the emerging market rankings within the index, with Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines placing among the top 15.

The emerging market ranking was introduced in last year's FDI Confidence Index to give business leaders insights into which emerging markets are most appealing to investors now and over the next three years.

Despite overall optimism about the global operating environment, APAC investors were wary about the mounting risks in the world. About 87% thought an increase in geopolitical tensions would affect their investment decisions.