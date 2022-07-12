Foord appoints Apex Group to support Australian launch

Foord Asset Management has appointed Apex Group to provide fund administration, transfer agency and custody services to its new Australia-domiciled fund.

Foord recently announced its expansion into the local market with its Global Equity Australian Feeder Fund that invests exclusively in the Foord SICAV- Foord Global Equity Fund (Luxembourg). At the time, it appointed Equity Trustees as Responsible Entity.

Now mandating Apex Group, Foord Asset Management Singapore chief executive Agnes Cai said: "Their ability to provide a single-source solution, meeting all our fund administration and custody needs, delivered via one relationship with an experienced local team."

"This efficiency and convenience of this model will allow us to focus on managing risks to deliver superior returns to Australian long-term investors."

Apex Group delivers its single-source solution via a network of over 80 offices in 40 countries.

Apex Group's head of business development for Oceania Nick Bradford said there is a significant increase in the number of managers looking to launch new, onshore fund vehicles in Australia.

"These managers require a service partner with the right experience and a global footprint to seamlessly support their administrative and operational needs as they expand into new jurisdictions. We look forward to working with the Foord team as they continue to scale their business and deliver sustainable returns for their investors," he explained.