Focus Financial names Aus exec chair

BY MICHELLE BALTAZAR  |  THURSDAY, 28 AUG 2025   1:13PM

Focus Financial Partners appoints a new executive chair to oversee Focus' business units in Australia.

The group has promoted Travis Danysh from chief corporate development officer to chief strategy officer, effective immediately.

Under the newly-created role, Danysh will be responsible for developing and executing the grup's long-term strategic plan. He will also continue to lead the corporate development function, the company said.

"During his time at Focus, Travis has developed a reputation for being a leader who can translate vision into strategy and strategy into execution. He works seamlessly across teams and functions, helping to drive alignment across the organisation," said Adam Birenbaum, president of Focus Financial Partners and chief executive of Focus Partners Wealth.

"As we continue to grow, evolve, and integrate, Travis' strategic mindset will be instrumental in building a company that is stronger, smarter, and more unified."

Under his new remit, Danysh will also serve as executive chairman of Focus' business units in Australia and business management unit.

Last month, Focus Partners Wealth was named as the top fastest growing registered investment adviser firm in the US by an industry publication, based on a list of top 50 firms with more than US$500 million in assets under management (AUM) as of December last year.

