FM Global appoints APAC executives

FM Global has appointed several of its senior executives to new roles.

Its current vice president, manager, global sales for APAC, James Thompson has been named senior vice president, APAC division manager.

In the new role, Thompson will be responsible for the oversight of APAC division operations and will continue to be based in Melbourne.

He joined FM Global in 1993 as a risk consultant engineer and has since held various engineering and leadership roles in client service, sales, and underwriting within the US, UK and Australia.

Before that, Thompson was an environmental project engineer for an Exxon Mobil joint venture.

He succeeds Ziad Alex S. Tadmoury who has been recruited as senior vice president, AFM division manager of FM Global's middle market business unit.

Former vice president, division underwriting manager, responsible for Asia and Australia Tan Hian Hong has been named operations senior vice president, operations manager for Asia.

Reporting to Thompson, he will be based in Singapore.

He joined FM Global in 2004 as a risk consultant engineer and has since served in a variety of roles, including account engineer, account manager, and client service manager with a primary focus on Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, and South Korea.

Prior to joining FM Global, Hian Hong worked as a process engineer for ABB Lummus Global in Singapore, Bloomfield, New Jersey, USA, and the Netherlands.

Former regional senior vice president, AFM, EMEA and Australia Andrew Stafford has been appointed operations senior vice president, operations manager, Australia and New Zealand.

In the new role, he will report to Thompson and be based in Sydney.

He succeeds Lynette Schultheis who now oversees FM Global's Western division.

Since joining FM Global in 1994 as a consultant engineer, Stafford has held a wide range of roles across the company including manager for field engineering, account manager, and client service manager.