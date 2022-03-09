Flexible work expectation gap widens

Flexible work arrangements will be a major deal-breaker in retaining and attracting staff as the financial services industry navigates operating in a post-COVID environment.

Speaking on a panel for International Women's Day yesterday, Financial Planning Association of Australia chief executive Sarah Abood said it is critical for leaders to consult staff and ask questions about work arrangements going forward.

This is perhaps the number one cultural change financial services leaders are grappling with.

Abood urged larders not to impose a one-size-fits-all policy, rather "involve teams every step of the way".

While some employers mandate working in the office five days a week, at the other end of the spectrum, staff are given the option to work full-time at home, while other organisations fall somewhere in between, she said.

"You can't just assume that everyone can work from home, [some people] actually prefer to be in the office; others don't."

Regardless of the size of the organisation, Abood said it is critical for leaders to communicate and be transparent.

"I can't overemphasise how important the role of management and leadership at all levels of the organisation is, [because] teams pick up very quickly when we're saying something that they don't feel is true for their own situation or they don't see it being demonstrated," she said.

A Swinburne University of Technology survey of more than 1000 white-collar workers found that an "expectation gap" is emerging between workers and organisations.

Some 43% of workers said an employer that does not offer flexible arrangements is a deal-breaker.

Most workers (73%) want some form of flexibility in how they work and seek some office time each week.

Flexible work is most prominent among workers in Sydney and Melbourne, which experienced hard COVID-19 lockdowns between June and August 2021.

Workers in Adelaide, Brisbane, and Perth, which had minimal COVID-19 restrictions, expect flexible working conditions to increase.

"After the best part of two years of 'working from home', there is a growing body of research that finds remote working not only supports a worker's individual productivity in performing routine work, but it could boost it," the research found.

"Hybrid working 2.0 is a business imperative that drives values creation and accommodates workers' expectations of flexible arrangements. It is a win-win. The 'new office' is central to hybrid working, which will be an anchor for your organisation to support organisational culture and new ways of working."