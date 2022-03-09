NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Flexible work expectation gap widens

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 MAR 2022   12:30PM

Flexible work arrangements will be a major deal-breaker in retaining and attracting staff as the financial services industry navigates operating in a post-COVID environment.

Speaking on a panel for International Women's Day yesterday, Financial Planning Association of Australia chief executive Sarah Abood said it is critical for leaders to consult staff and ask questions about work arrangements going forward.

This is perhaps the number one cultural change financial services leaders are grappling with.

Abood urged larders not to impose a one-size-fits-all policy, rather "involve teams every step of the way".

While some employers mandate working in the office five days a week, at the other end of the spectrum, staff are given the option to work full-time at home, while other organisations fall somewhere in between, she said.

"You can't just assume that everyone can work from home, [some people] actually prefer to be in the office; others don't."

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

Regardless of the size of the organisation, Abood said it is critical for leaders to communicate and be transparent.

"I can't overemphasise how important the role of management and leadership at all levels of the organisation is, [because] teams pick up very quickly when we're saying something that they don't feel is true for their own situation or they don't see it being demonstrated," she said.

A Swinburne University of Technology survey of more than 1000 white-collar workers found that an "expectation gap" is emerging between workers and organisations.

Some 43% of workers said an employer that does not offer flexible arrangements is a deal-breaker.

Most workers (73%) want some form of flexibility in how they work and seek some office time each week.

Flexible work is most prominent among workers in Sydney and Melbourne, which experienced hard COVID-19 lockdowns between June and August 2021.

Workers in Adelaide, Brisbane, and Perth, which had minimal COVID-19 restrictions, expect flexible working conditions to increase.

"After the best part of two years of 'working from home', there is a growing body of research that finds remote working not only supports a worker's individual productivity in performing routine work, but it could boost it," the research found.

"Hybrid working 2.0 is a business imperative that drives values creation and accommodates workers' expectations of flexible arrangements. It is a win-win. The 'new office' is central to hybrid working, which will be an anchor for your organisation to support organisational culture and new ways of working."

Read more: Sarah AboodFPAFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaSwinburne University of Technology
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Winner of Gwen Fletcher Memorial Award 2022 announced
FPA pushes for advice law simplification
CSLR will not fully protect investors
Aussie CFPs move toward 5000
Retirement Income Covenant, CCIV reforms pass
Sudden departure for CountPlus chief
FPA reschedules Congress
FPA calls for stronger experience pathway
Shoddy exam feedback fuels adviser stress
FPA names new chief executive

Editor's Choice

80% of Aussies expect ethical investing

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:49PM
Four in five Australians expect their money in super, banks and other investments to be invested responsibly, with 17% of Australians already investing in ethical and responsible products, according to the Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA).

Schroders launches new fund, wins mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
Schroders has launched a new fund managed directly to the Your Future, Your Super alternatives benchmark, responding to demand from a government super fund now invested in the strategy.

Northern Trust creates new APAC quant team

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:34PM
Northern Trust has established a new team of quantitative specialists for Asia Pacific, to be led out of Melbourne.

ASIC sets adviser exam dates

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:29PM
ASIC has set the final three sitting dates for the financial adviser exam in 2022.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Cloe Reece
Chief Risk Officer
ClearView
Marisa Broome
Principal
wealthadvice.com.au
Paul Tynan
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Financial Service Brokers
Con Koromilas
Head of Wholesale Sales
abrdn Australia Ltd

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Mary Manning

PORTFOLIO MANAGER
ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From a young age, Alphinity Investment Management's Mary Manning has known what she needed to do to succeed in financial services. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.