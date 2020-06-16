Flamingo AI acquisition scrapped

ASX-listed Flamingo Ai's proposed sale of its assets to Rymamay Investments has been scrapped after due diligence by the latter, as the parties couldn't agree the terms of the share sale agreement.

Flamingo's board has now set itself a 30-day timeline to find a new buyer for its intellectual property or business operations.

If a suitable acquirer doesn't emerge within the set period, the Flamingo Ai business will be discontinued, effective July 31.

"The company will continue to explore all avenues to find a suitable acquirer for the business operations and intellectual property," it said in company filings yesterday.

"As announced on 21 May, the company has commenced a process to look for additional assets to acquire. Depending on the timing and size of transaction, the company may need to re-comply with chapters 1 and 2 of the listing rules," it said.

It said it estimated $1.4 million in cash at June 30, 2020 after paying accrued staff entitlements.

On May 21, Flamingo Ai told the ASX it had entered an exclusive, binding conditional terms sheet with Rymamay Investments for sale of all its assets.

Rymamay Investments (as trustee of the Craig Neil Investment Trust) was to pay a nominal consideration of $100, employee certain staff and honour their accrued entitlements of about $200,000, and pay 20% of any research and development or other Australian government rebate for the Flamingo's work until 31 May 2020.

"As previously announced, the company has been working hard to reduce its cash burn rate whilst still servicing clients in Australia and the US and executing its go-to-market strategy for its go-to-market strategy for its Intelligent Knowledge Sharing Hub," Flamingo Ai said in company filings on May 21.

"Given its rate of cash burn, in order to execute on the current strategy the company would need to raise substantial capital, which it had been seeking. As it became evident that the prospects of raising substantial capital were unlikely, the company engaged M&A Partners to seek potential buyers for the Flamingo Ai business. As a result of this process several proposals were received and the proposal from the purchaser was accepted."

The transaction was contingent on satisfactory due diligence on an exclusive basis until May 31, key employees accepting new positions with the buyer, shareholder approval, any third-party consent to assign contracts or assets, and entry into a formal agreement.

Flamingo's founder Catriona Wallace had been given notice about cessation of her employment as the head of business development but will stay on the board, alongside Bryn Hardcastle and Zane Lewis.

Current chief executive Olivier Cauderlier had also been served cessation of employment notice and was expected to continue with the buyer.