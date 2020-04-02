Fixed income liquidity squeeze bites

Financial advisers and investors in fixed income funds are feeling the heat as markets trade less frequently in the ongoing COVID-19 correction, and they are slugged with exit costs.

Unlisted managed fixed income funds from giants like Vanguard and PIMCO to smaller managers such as Ardea and Kapstream increased their sell spreads in the week ending March 20, while exchange traded funds showed substantial discounts for the first time on March 12, and many listed investment companies and trusts (LICs and LITs) have long traded at discounts to their net tangible assets.

Fixed income markets in March had far more sellers than buyers, and bid/ask spreads widened significantly, even for heavily traded and safe securities.

Australian government bonds were trading at bid/ask spreads of 15 to 20bps up from the under 1bps normally, while global high-yield debt was showing even greater dispersion in the spreads as of March 19, according to data compiled by Schroders.

The effect is that those looking to rebalance their portfolios move to cash, or buy equities which have fallen significantly since their February 21 peak, must now take an extra hit if they exit a fund.

"Typically, the indicative net asset value is calculated at the midpoint of the bid (seller's price) and offer (buyer's price) but because the bid/ask spreads are so wide, market makers are [pricing off] where the bids are. As a result, iNAV is a fairly lagging indicator at the moment," Lonsec head of listed product Peter Green says.

Australian fixed income ETFs were trading at -2.87% of average discount at March 23 close, compared to all of previous year where the trading price was 0.12% higher than the underlying portfolio's value.

The ETF with the biggest discounts was VanEck's corporate bond plus ETF (PLUS) which ended the day's trading at -11.86% to the iNAV.

"You can't actually get rid of the discount in current market conditions," VanEck director of investments Russel Chesler says.

"The only way is if markets were to improve in liquidity, bonds are repriced, or if RBA starts buying credit and corporate bonds, though I doubt that will be the case."

Chesler points to previous credit market dislocations to say why ETFs may be a better vehicle even though there isn't a solution to fix the discounts.

"Fixed income ETFs are relatively new and weren't around during the GFC or the credit crisis in 2011 when credit and mortgage funds froze. ETFs are more transparent [and still provide liquidity albeit a discount] so you can see exactly what's going on," Chesler says.

Another ETF issuer BetaShares, whose Australian Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF ended March 23 trading with a discount of above 3% thinks the same.

"What we are seeing right now is that there is no meeting of the minds between the buyers and the sellers," Vynokur says.

"ETFs are not trading at a discount themselves, but the underlying bonds are trading less frequently and so the net asset value (which is calculated with reference to the latest traded price of the bonds) is not aligned with the trading price."

He adds ETFs were unlikely to freeze creations and redemptions in the near future.

"We will see a reinvigoration of the Australian corporate bond market in the coming weeks as banks continue lending, the securities will reprice and facilitate growth and liquidity again," he says.

Bringing up the rear, with the worst discounts are credit LICs and LITs. While they have a means to address it to some extent through buy backs, they are plagued by illiquidity and their closed-end structure.

"Buy backs are often limited in value, and managers really don't have many means to address discounts until sentiment in underlying markets improves," Zenith head of real assets and listed strategies Dugald Higgins says.

"For equities LICs, the dispersion of the portfolio return (NTA) and the shareholder return {unit price) tends to be +/- 15% in a year but over five years, it can be a lot lower at around +/- 5%."

Higgins also thinks the discounts in fixed income ETFs are nothing to worry about for long-term investors but those looking to make a change should avoid acting irrational.

"If you don't have to sell, the discounts are not a consideration," he says.

"But if you do, practice what we call good trading hygiene in trading - avoid putting in big orders at market and avoid trading near open and close, as this is when the trading price and NAV differences tend to be the widest." fs

