Executive Appointments
Fixed income giant names Australia head
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 21 JAN 2020   11:47AM

A global fixed income investment manager has named its new Australia head, promoting the incumbent to a regional leadership role.

PIMCO managing director and co-head of Asia-Pacific portfolio management Rob Mead is set to head PIMCO's Australia office. It comes as Adrian Stewart is promoted to the role of head of client management for APAC ex-Japan.

Mead will retain his responsibilities leading portfolio management but will now be actively involved in key client and industry engagement. He will work closely with Stewart and the client management teams in Australia.

Mead has been at PIMCO since 2003, having joined from Citigroup Asset Management. He has also previously held roles with JP Morgan Asset Management and Bankers Trust.

Stewart will relocate to the firm's Hong Kong office to take on his new role, while retaining his responsibilities for Australian and New Zealand client-facing relationships.

The appointment, effective immediately, comes six years after Stewart joined the investment giant.

PIMCO managing director and head of Asia-Pacific Kimberley Stafford said Stewart's promotion will help meet the diverse needs of the firm's investors.

"In this role, Stewart will oversee the client managing function for Asia ex?Japan and Australia, leading the account management teams in these markets to continue to deliver on our objective of providing industry?leading client service and experience," she said.

"Among his many business priorities, he will deepen penetration across the firm's product suite including alternatives, Asia credit and ESG and, drive innovation across new vehicles to meet the growing diverse needs of investors in the region."

Stewart brings 27 years of investment and financial services experience with him to his new role. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, Stewart led Macquarie's wholesale distribution, marketing, and product management for seven years. He has also held roles at Challenger Financial Services and Asgard Wealth Solutions.

Also on the back of Stewart's promotion, executive vice president Brendon Rodda will now assume leadership of business management in addition to his current role as head of distribution for global wealth management in Australia.

