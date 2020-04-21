Five day deadline tough but workable

One of Australia's largest superannuation administrators has responded to questions about how APRA's five day deadline for early release of super can be worked.

Mercer head of industry and public sector funds Jo-Anne Bloch explained that administrators will receive a bulk file from the Australian Taxation Office informing them of the members that have been approved for early release of super.

That bulk file will then be uploaded to the administrator's system.

Bloch confirmed that Mercer expects payments to members to take around five days if there are no concerns with the payment request or the member file, with members being notified once the payment has been processed.

"Ensuring Australians receive the money they need quickly is our priority," Bloch said.

"However, there are still necessary information and security checks required to authenticate that the person receiving payment is who they say they are."

The super sector was not consulted about the government's plan to allow those suffering financially as a result of COVID-19 to access up to $20,000 of their super over the next two years.

However, super funds have resolutely gotten on board with the plan.

Bloch said since details of the early release plan were released the regulators have been working with the industry.

"The ATO and APRA have been working with the industry, including Mercer, as soon as details emerged," she said.

"Mercer mobilised a specialised team to address our approach. Under normal circumstances we would have several months to implement a regulatory change of this size, however this required we implement in three weeks."

Block said the timeframe for turning around such a large process change has seen Mercer work closely with the ATO in particular.

"Our team has been working tirelessly to ensure Australians have access to these funds as quickly as possible," she added.

