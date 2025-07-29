Newspaper icon
Fitzpatricks advice GM resigns

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 29 JUL 2025   12:12PM

Fitzpatricks Financial Group has rejigged the role of its chief executive following the general manager for advice's decision to step down from the private wealth subsidiary.

Fitzpatricks Advice Partners' general manager of advice Jasia Fabig has resigned from the post effective September 11. She will commence a part-time consulting role at Fitzpatricks Advice Partners in October.

Group chief executive Andrew Fairweather will assume added responsibility for leading the private wealth subsidiary Fitzpatrick's Advice Partners.

In her new role, Fabig will focus on assisting the group's practice principals with business planning, performance monitoring, and the development and execution of growth initiatives.

Fairweather was appointed to lead the group last August to replace Jodie Blackledge.

Fairweather was the chief executive and founder of Wildflower Capital and the managing director of Cottesloe Consulting Group before joining Fitzpatricks.

Fairweather said the addition of business planning as a dedicated service enhances Fitzpatricks' value proposition and would drive mutually beneficial outcomes for both the group's advice community and Fabig.

"Jasia has been considering the next stage of her career for some time and this transition allows her to explore her passions while retaining her capability to drive value inside the network in a more dedicated way," he said.

Fairweather added that the group's shift to a flatter organisational design would foster faster decision-making, greater agility and responsiveness to industry change.

Fabig said: "I'm passionate about supporting advisers to achieve their business objectives using regular oversight and structured accountability frameworks, and I look forward to remaining intimately involved with the Fitzpatricks advice community."

Fitzpatricks advice GM resigns

