NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

First YFYS performance test results weeks away

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 2 AUG 2021   12:36PM

Superannuation funds can expect their results in the first performance test by August 31 under the new Your Future, Your Super reforms, according to an APRA letter sent Friday.

The first round covers MySuper products alone. Trustee-directed products will face the test from July 2022.

In the July 30 letter, APRA said ahead of undertaking the first performance test, it will write to any RSE licensees affected by the application of APRA's discretion to combine historical product performance.

It will also engage with the funds it thinks will fail the test a second time.

"Following the first round of assessments under the performance test, APRA will engage with RSE licensees considered to be at material risk of failing the test a second time to understand their plans to improve performance, and their contingency plans to deal with the implications of potentially failing the test again," APRA said in the letter.

"These contingency plans would include pre-positioning to be able to give effect to an orderly transfer of members to another fund, if required."

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Failing funds will have 28 days to notify members, in communication that will be monitored by ASIC.

Willis Towers Watson has said funds have a 10-15% chance of failing the new performance test in any eight-year period based on hypothetical examples.

Parametric has predicted 20% of the funds will likely fail the test in any given year and there's a probability of about two-thirds failing again the following

APRA will continue to publish its heatmaps with the next one out in November and will include Choice products (which are not subject to the YFYS performance test despite Labor's push to do so.

This will be followed by the third annual MySuper Product Heatmap in December.

Read more: APRAHeatmapMySuper
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super, ASIC beneficiaries of advice challenges: Hearing
Super fund chair outlines future strategy
Legalsuper adds to board
Be ready for negative rates: APRA to ADIs
Cbus hires from APRA
Hostplus delivers 21.3% to members
Funds grilled despite record returns
How likely is a super fund to fail YFYS test?
Retail funds blitz personal-balanced options
Regulators warn trustees of super advice fee obligations

Editor's Choice

Retail fund tops MySuper tables for FY21

KANIKA SOOD
In a year the average fund posted over 18% in returns, CommBank's Essential Super was the top one-year performer.

First YFYS performance test results weeks away

KANIKA SOOD
Superannuation funds can expect their results in the first performance test by August 31 under the new Your Future, Your Super reforms, according to an APRA letter sent Friday.

RI Advice failed oversight obligations: Court

KARREN VERGARA
The Federal Court found that RI Advice Group's failure to provide rigorous oversight over a former financial adviser resulted in bad advice to consumer detriment.

Super, fund manager ASX dominance launches inquiry

KARREN VERGARA
Member of Parliament Tim Wilson will lead the charge to determine if big super's domination over the Australian sharemarket is stifling competition.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.