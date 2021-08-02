First YFYS performance test results weeks away

Superannuation funds can expect their results in the first performance test by August 31 under the new Your Future, Your Super reforms, according to an APRA letter sent Friday.

The first round covers MySuper products alone. Trustee-directed products will face the test from July 2022.

In the July 30 letter, APRA said ahead of undertaking the first performance test, it will write to any RSE licensees affected by the application of APRA's discretion to combine historical product performance.

It will also engage with the funds it thinks will fail the test a second time.

"Following the first round of assessments under the performance test, APRA will engage with RSE licensees considered to be at material risk of failing the test a second time to understand their plans to improve performance, and their contingency plans to deal with the implications of potentially failing the test again," APRA said in the letter.

"These contingency plans would include pre-positioning to be able to give effect to an orderly transfer of members to another fund, if required."

Failing funds will have 28 days to notify members, in communication that will be monitored by ASIC.

Willis Towers Watson has said funds have a 10-15% chance of failing the new performance test in any eight-year period based on hypothetical examples.

Parametric has predicted 20% of the funds will likely fail the test in any given year and there's a probability of about two-thirds failing again the following

APRA will continue to publish its heatmaps with the next one out in November and will include Choice products (which are not subject to the YFYS performance test despite Labor's push to do so.

This will be followed by the third annual MySuper Product Heatmap in December.