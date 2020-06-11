First virtual MAX Awards go live tonight

The first virtual Financial Standard MAX Awards will go live from 6pm tonight, celebrating the best and brightest in advertising, marketing and sales.

Now in their 25th year, and first as a virtual event, the MAX Awards will be presented online hosted by television personality Jean Kittson.

The awards recognise individuals, teams and organisations in the financial services industry who have excelled over the past 12 months in the fields of marketing, advertising and sales. They also seek to highlight the important role these sectors play in educating the public and creating change, contributing to the betterment of the industry and consumers.

In 2020, there are 105 finalists battling it out for 21 awards. Collectively they received more than 17,500 votes - up significantly from last year's 14,000 votes.

Other highly sought after awards to be presented include Financial Education Campaign of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year, Product Launch of the Year, Social Media Campaign of the Year, Agency of the Year and Executive of the Year - Marketing.

Finalists in tonight's awards include QSuper, UBS Asset Management, Australian Ethical, RARE Infrastructure, State Street Global Advisors, Allan Gray, Praemium, TAL, BT and Zurich, as well as representatives from Media Lab, Legg Mason, BlackRock's iShares, GSFM and Fundamental Media.

The full list of finalists can be found here, and you can watch the virtual ceremony from 6pm on the event page here.

Financial Standard wishes all 2020 MAX Award finalists the best of luck!