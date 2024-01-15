Newspaper icon
First trillionaire to emerge in next decade: Report

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 15 JAN 2024   12:47PM

It will likely take 230 years to eradicate poverty, as the wealth of Australia's three richest people more than doubles and the first trillionaire is expected to be minted in the coming years.

Those are some key findings from a new Oxfam report, which found that since 2020, the richest five men in the world have doubled their fortunes, while almost five billion people globally have become poorer, the report states.

If current trends continue, the world will see its first trillionaire within a decade.

If each of these men spent US$1 million a day, it would take them 476 years to exhaust their collective wealth. If their wealth continues to rise at the rate it currently is, one of them will become the first trillionaire within the next decade, the report said.

In Australia, the wealth of Gina Rinehart, Andrew Forrest, and Harry Triguboff has more than doubled since 2020, with each gaining about $1.5 million per hour.

The total wealth of Australian billionaires increased by 70.5% or $120 billion in the same period.

If global trends are to continue, it will take 229 years to eradicate poverty.

The amassing of unimaginable wealth is driving alarming and growing inequality, Oxfam Australia chief executive Lyn Morgain said.

"Across the globe, we have begun a decade of division, with billions of people shouldering the perilous economic shock of the pandemic, inflation, and war, while billionaires' fortunes boom," she said.

"At the same time as billionaires are hording more wealth, rocketing cost-of-living pressures mean that everyday Australians are being forced to cut back on food for their families and heating and cooling for their homes, just to keep their heads above water.

"We cannot accept a society that promotes the gross accumulation of wealth alongside widespread global poverty. One of the best mechanisms we have to address this is progressive taxation."

Oxfam said only governments have the power to rein in such inequality.

It is calling for the scrapping of the stage-three tax cuts, while implementing a progressive wealth tax of 2-5% on multi-millionaires and billionaires locally. The government should also introduce a permanent windfall profits tax on big corporations, it said. Fossil fuel subsidies should also be ended, it suggested.

Read more: Oxfam AustraliaAndrew ForrestGina RinehartHarry TriguboffLyn Morgain
