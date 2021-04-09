NEWS
Executive Appointments
First Super hires from Cbus
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 9 APR 2021   11:49AM﻿

Industry fund for the pulp and paper sector First Super, which has $3.5 billion in funds under management, has appointed a deputy chief executive from Cbus.

Michelle Boucher has stepped into the deputy chief executive role at First Super, where she will be responsible for business development, marketing and communications functions.

Boucher joins from Cbus where she was most recently group executive - people, technology and enablement.

She was with Cbus for more than seven years. Prior to that, Boucher was executive manager, organisational performance at ESSSuper.

Earlier in her career, Boucher was a senior manager at State Super.

"Michelle Boucher is a highly accomplished and experienced leader of the superannuation industry in Australia," First Super chief executive Bill Watson said.

"We welcome Michelle to First Super, with great confidence that she will be a significant contributor to our fund."

First Super added representatives for the paper and timber industries, Dean Brakell and Anthony Pavey, to its board at the start of 2021.

There have not been many moves at the fund recently but in September 2020, the fund's executive manager of member and employer services did step down.

Editor's Choice
ATO quizzed on readiness for stapling
KANIKA SOOD
The Australian Taxation Office yesterday couldn't answer exactly how many stapling-triggered employer checks it expects, but maintained its readiness for a July 1 go-live.
State Street tech to back crypto trading platform
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The asset manager is partnering with a start-up to build a new platform for institutional investors to trade digital currencies.
AustralianSuper subverts stapling logic
KARREN VERGARA
Australia's largest superannuation fund is taking issue with the proposed stapling regulations, arguing that the model is backwards and will not protect members from being stuck in dud funds.
APRA to overhaul offshore reinsurance standards
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The prudential regulator has commenced industry consultation on revisions to the prudential standards for life insurers to protect life insurance policy holders against the use of offshore reinsurers.
