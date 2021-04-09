First Super hires from Cbus

Industry fund for the pulp and paper sector First Super, which has $3.5 billion in funds under management, has appointed a deputy chief executive from Cbus.

Michelle Boucher has stepped into the deputy chief executive role at First Super, where she will be responsible for business development, marketing and communications functions.

Boucher joins from Cbus where she was most recently group executive - people, technology and enablement.

She was with Cbus for more than seven years. Prior to that, Boucher was executive manager, organisational performance at ESSSuper.

Earlier in her career, Boucher was a senior manager at State Super.

"Michelle Boucher is a highly accomplished and experienced leader of the superannuation industry in Australia," First Super chief executive Bill Watson said.

"We welcome Michelle to First Super, with great confidence that she will be a significant contributor to our fund."

First Super added representatives for the paper and timber industries, Dean Brakell and Anthony Pavey, to its board at the start of 2021.

There have not been many moves at the fund recently but in September 2020, the fund's executive manager of member and employer services did step down.