First Super executive departs

First Super's executive manager of member and employer services has stepped down from his role, after just over a year with the industry super fund.

Brad Weldon departed First Super last week, noting on LinkedIn he was leaving to focus on his health.

"While I am leaving a great industry super fund today, I hope to have the opportunity in the future to serve the members of another industry fund and help make a difference to the retirement outcome of other working Australians," he said on LinkedIn.

A spokesperson for First Super told Financial Standard that no decision had been made on filling Weldon's position.

Financial Standard understands the industry fund has not yet decided whether it will pursue an internal or external search for a replacement or whether Weldon's responsibilities will be split between other senior staffers.

"Everyone at First Super wishes Brad all the best for the future," the spokesperson said.

Weldon joined First Super in July last year, where he led its member and employer services team to deliver products and services to the fund's clients.

Prior to his role with First Super, Weldon worked as a general manager of member engagement at ESSSuper, having previously worked as a national parternship manager at ME Bank.

Weldon has also previously worked with BPM Financial Modelling, Prescience Technology, Ernst & Young, the London Stock Exchange Group and Grainco.

He is also a director of JAW Communications, where he has worked for over nine years. JAW is a boutique communications consulting firm based in Melbourne.