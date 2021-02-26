First Super adds to board

First Super has announced a new director and associate director commencing their terms on 1 January 2021.

Anthony Pavey will join the board as a member representative director.

Pavey has worked for Australian paper since 2002 and is currently the on-site secretary of the Maryvale sub-branch of the Construction Forestry Maritime Mining and Energy Union (CFMMEU) Pulp & Paper Workers District.

First Super said the pulp and paper industry is a key membership area for the fund and as such has a longstanding relationship with Pavey.

"He is a passionate advocate for Australian-made paper and employees in this sector," First Super said.

Pavey sits on various other boards and committees, including the Maryvale Friendly Society board and the Gippsland Trades and Labour Council Committee.

First Super chief executive Bill Watson said Pavey will bring a wealth of experience to the fund.

"Anthony's depth of knowledge and understanding of the pulp and paper industry will be a significant advantage to the board and to our membership," Watson said.

"He has a vast working knowledge of the industry and will no doubt assist us in making decisions that reflect members' real experiences and needs."

Additionally, Casey Thompson, compliance officer for the CFMMEU Manufacturing Division, will be observing the board and committees as an associate member director.

This is the second time First Super has taken on an associate director, and Watson said the fund is proud to extend the opportunity to Thompson.

"Casey's background in governance and risk management, along with her advocacy for the rights of workers, makes her a great fit for this role," Watson said.

"We're excited to share the inner workings of First Super with Casey as part of the board's succession planning."