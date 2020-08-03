NEWS
Investment
Sponsored by
First State Super, CEFC back new bond
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 3 AUG 2020   11:56AM

BNP Paribas has issued a $140 million green bond linked to the newly launched Australian Climate Transition Index, subscribed by the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) and First State Super.

The Australian Climate Transition Index (also known as the ACT Index) is the first forward-looking climate index in Australia. The proceeds from the bond linked to this index will be used to invest in a portfolio of "green" projects.

The ACT Index was jointly developed by BNP Paribas with ClimateWorks Australia, ISS ESG and The Centre for Quantitative Finance and Investment Strategies at Monash University.

It seeks to use five possible climate change scenarios to identify companies likely to perform well in a world adapting to climate change.

"Having the long-term support of these three major Australian investors indicates a clear willingness and readiness for action among critical sectors in Australia," BNP Paribas head of global markets for Asia Pacific Pascal Fischer said.

"We are pleased to support climate transition efforts in Australia and bring our European expertise to the development of this innovative climate index."

The CEFC committed $60 million to the green bond to support the Australian Climate Transition Index, referring to it as a "cornerstone investment".

"The ACT Index is an exciting market leading development, mobilising the increasing scale of impact investment capital to benefit the Australian companies leading the emissions transition," CEFC chief executive Ian Learmonth said.

"With the companies on the ASX 300 responsible for an estimated 40% of national emissions, there is clear potential for them to make a substantial contribution to improving Australia's emissions profile."

CEFC executive director Rory Lonergan said the ACT Index would meet an established and growing mandate among investors to invest in climate transition, while responding to investor demand for innovative investment products, aligned with key risk and return requirements.

"The Australian Climate Transition Index provides a shared framework to support equity investment decisions, an approach already well established in debt markets," Lonergan said.

"Over time, we expect the ACT Index to secure increased investor interest, complemented by greater participation by ASX 300 companies. This can send a clear signal to the market that there is an emerging pool of capital dedicated to companies that are either supporting the climate transition, or well equipped to adapt to the transition."

