First Sentier rejigs executive lineup

First Sentier has appointed a managing director for Australia and New Zealand, alongside other departures and appointments in its global executive lineup.

The business's chief investment officer for equities David Dixon is retiring while global chief investment officer for fixed income and multi-assets solutions Paul Griffiths is also leaving the company.

First Sentier has moved Perry Clausen, currently the head of global infrastructure investment, to the global chief investment officer role to represent all of the investment capabilities within the firm. Clausen's old role is going to Niall Mills for the unlisted infrastructure business.

Clausen's new role is one of three new global lead roles that the company has created.

Harry Moore has been appointed global head of distribution role to provide a global oversight of sales and distribution leadership. He was previously managing director for Australia, New Zealand and Japan with responsibilities for business development and client services in the markets.

Chris Turpin has been appointed global director of corporate development, to lead the development of new opportunities. He retains his current managing director, EMEA responsibilities, apart from distribution which will go to Moore.

Clausen, Moore and Turpin will join First Sentier's executive committee alongside chief executive Mark Steinberg, deputy chief executive Yutaka Kawakami and chief legal and risk officer Liz Hastilow.

Hastilow has also been appointed managing director, Australia and New Zealand in addition to her current responsibilities.

"To ensure we are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of our global client base, and maintain our competitive positioning, the business has established a new executive committee as a complementary forum to our existing executive leadership team," a spokesperson for First Sentier said.

"No changes have been made to any of the investment teams, investment philosophies or processes, and all of our investment capabilities will maintain their current levels of investment autonomy. Our commitment to incorporating ESG principles across processes and strategies remains central to each investment approach," the spokesperson said.