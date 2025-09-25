First Sentier names chief executive

First Sentier Group has appointed Harry Moore to replace outgoing chief executive Mark Steinberg who steps down at the end of the year.

"We are very pleased to make this an internal appointment. Harry brings significant experience from his various senior leadership and executive roles within the Group," said Takafumi Ihara, director and deputy president at First Sentier.

Moore comes with over 15 years of experience with the asset management firm, most recently serving as the chief commercial officer. In this role he oversaw investment teams in Australia and Asia.

He also served as global head of distribution, overseeing sales and communications. He was appointed as the managing director of Australia, New Zealand, and Japan in 2019.

"His extensive understanding of our business and its operations, coupled with his strong relationships with our shareholder, our clients and our investment teams, along with his in-depth knowledge of asset management and markets, make him an excellent fit for this role," said Ihara.

Also commenting, Moore said: "I am excited about the role and opportunity, and to continue working with our executive committee and board."

Moore noted First Sentier has a number of high-quality investment teams, positioning the Group well over the medium-term.

"In the short term, I will be dedicated to ensuring a seamless transition from Mark's leadership, with a focus on enhancing our affiliate model, strengthening our relationships with clients and consultants, and maintaining a solid foundation for future business growth," he added.

Steinberg will step down at the end of the year after seven years with the Group.

"I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the board, to extend our thanks to Mark for his strong leadership and dedication to the business over the past seven years," said Ihara.