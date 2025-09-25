Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

First Sentier names chief executive

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  THURSDAY, 25 SEP 2025   11:58AM

First Sentier Group has appointed Harry Moore to replace outgoing chief executive Mark Steinberg who steps down at the end of the year.

"We are very pleased to make this an internal appointment. Harry brings significant experience from his various senior leadership and executive roles within the Group," said Takafumi Ihara, director and deputy president at First Sentier.

Moore comes with over 15 years of experience with the asset management firm, most recently serving as the chief commercial officer. In this role he oversaw investment teams in Australia and Asia.

He also served as global head of distribution, overseeing sales and communications. He was appointed as the managing director of Australia, New Zealand, and Japan in 2019.

"His extensive understanding of our business and its operations, coupled with his strong relationships with our shareholder, our clients and our investment teams, along with his in-depth knowledge of asset management and markets, make him an excellent fit for this role," said Ihara.

Also commenting, Moore said: "I am excited about the role and opportunity, and to continue working with our executive committee and board."

Moore noted First Sentier has a number of high-quality investment teams, positioning the Group well over the medium-term.

"In the short term, I will be dedicated to ensuring a seamless transition from Mark's leadership, with a focus on enhancing our affiliate model, strengthening our relationships with clients and consultants, and maintaining a solid foundation for future business growth," he added.

Steinberg will step down at the end of the year after seven years with the Group.

"I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the board, to extend our thanks to Mark for his strong leadership and dedication to the business over the past seven years," said Ihara.

Read more: First Sentier GroupHarry MooreMark Steinberg
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

First Sentier establishes new home for affiliates
First Sentier Investors chief executive steps down
First Sentier Investors names chief financial officer
First Sentier to enter Australian ETF market
First Sentier makes leadership appointments
First Sentier Investors names people, culture lead
First Sentier axes investment units, AUM takes $14bn hit
First Sentier, AlbaCore complete partnership
First Sentier partners with AlbaCore Capital
First Sentier hires chief risk officer

Editor's Choice

FAAA award finalists named

STAFF WRITER
The FAAA has named the finalists in its annual awards program, including Adviser of the Year.

Inflation rises 3% in August

ELIZA BAVIN
CPI rose 3% in the 12 months to August, pushing it into the top end of the RBA's target range and dashing hopes for an interest rate cut next week.

Shield collapse brings wholesale governance to the forefront

RIDDHIMA TALWANI
The failures of Shield Master Fund and First Guardian Master Fund has pushed governance to the forefront - particularly among wholesale investors, according to Magellan Financial Group.

Younger generations drive SMSF sector growth: Class

RIDDHIMA TALWANI
The number of self-managed super funds (SMSF) has grown on the back of increased participation by younger Australians despite regulatory uncertainty, according to a report by Class.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media