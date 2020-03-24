First Sentier nabs Nikko executive

First Sentier has picked up another executive from Nikko Asset Management.

Yesterday, Financial Standard reported Hendrie Koster was leaving his role as head of product strategy at Nikko Asset Management to follow new opportunities.

Today, First Sentier has announced Koster will join as head of investment product research and assurance.

Koster will lead the investment product research and asssurance team, which is focused on building a global product research capability to identify long-term commercial opportunities.

Prior to working at Nikko Koster held a number of roles in Mercer's investment team in London and Sydney.

First Sentier also appointed Kerry Baronet as head of pooled fund management, with both roles part of its recently established global product function.

The company said the global product function, led by London-based Clare Wood, was established to enable it to better identify product development opportunities.

At the time, Baronet was promoted to lead the pooled fund management team, which is responsible for developing a profitable, sustainable and strategically targeted product suite across global markets.

Based in London, she was previously FSI's head of product, EMEA, responsible for the UK and Irish pooled fund platforms sold across Europe and Asia.

First Sentier global head of product, Clare Wood, said: "I'm pleased to welcome Hendrie to the firm, and congratulate Kerry on her new role."

"With these senior resources now in place, the global product function is well-equipped to take broader responsibility for connecting market opportunity with investment capability, ensuring we remain competitive in a complex global market."

The news comes after the announcement that Rob Scott recently left his role as managing director, head of global operations at Nikko AM.

Scott was also snatched up by First Sentier to fill its chief operating officer position at the end of 2019.