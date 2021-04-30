First Sentier launches ESG debt strategy

First Sentier Investors is leveraging MUFG Bank's strengths in ESG financing for a new private debt capability that will initially focus on providing loans to the renewable energy sector.

Officially launching today, First Sentier's sustainable debt strategy is led by head of fixed income, short term investments and global credit Tony Togher.

Now investors can gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of ESG/sustainability-linked loan assets, and strategic access to the loan asset class, First Sentier said.

MUFG Bank's co-head of debt capital markets Siong Ooi said the two companies anticipate there will be strong investor demand for this type of asset, and they will seek to develop further investment opportunities to meet the demand.

The strategy has already attracted a cornerstone investor?commitment through a standalone First Sentier managed trust structure, with the first round of loans settled in April.

"First Sentier Investors has established a reputation for conservative credit risk oversight, portfolio construction expertise and strong institutional relationships. In turn, MUFG Bank brings its scale and experience as one of the largest lenders to the renewables sector in the Asia Pacific," Togher said.

"The initiative demonstrates how we can collaborate with our shareholder and its subsidiaries for the benefit of clients.

"With the renewable energy sector in Australia growing rapidly, we are pleased to provide our clients with a debt-based investment product that taps into the transition from a fossil fuel-driven economy to a low-carbon economy."

MUFG has committed to investing $238 billion into sustainability related finance by 2030 and achieved 19% of this goal in one year. It has since raised the target to $417 billion.