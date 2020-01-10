NEWS
Executive Appointments
First Sentier hires AMP Capital portfolio manager
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 10 JAN 2020   12:40PM

First Sentier has added an AMP Capital portfolio manager to its multi-asset team as an existing senior portfolio manager moves to the co-head role.

Heath Palos joined First Sentier's multi-asset solutions team on Monday.

In his most recent role, he worked across AMP Capital's diversified superannuation funds. Prior to this, he was a portfolio manager for Macquarie.

Palos moves into the role after First Sentier promoted senior portfolio manager Kej Somaia to a co-head role, joining Epco van der Lende.

"To ensure ample capacity and local support, and to enable Kej to broaden his remit, there was a decision to expand the team, resulting in the appointment of Heath Palos," a First Sentier spokesperson said.

Palos will support the portfolio construction and day-to-day management of First Sentier's funds which had $3.5 billion in assets under management at December end.

This includes the $1.4 billion CFS Wholesale Diversified fund and the $700 million plus conservative and balanced versions.

Palos reports to van der Lende, who took over as the head of the MAS team in 2011 after working at Morgan Stanley in the Netherlands.

"As it stands today [7 January 2020], there are no changes to the named portfolio managers (Kej Somaia and Andrew Harman) on both the real return and multi-sector funds," the spokesperson said.

"We expect multi-asset to be a major area of growth for our business going forward and are pleased to continue our strategic, long-term investment in the team."

AMP is aiming to close its superannuation trustee AMP Superannuation Limited (ASL) and five of its seven super funds by June 30. It will retain master trust called Super Direction Fund (SDF), and its Wealth Fund. NM Super will act as the trustee for both.

Latest News
