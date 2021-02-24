First Sentier funds appoint new RE

First Sentier has shed its responsible entity relationship with Colonial First State, naming a new RE for 13 of its funds.

Perpetual's Trust Company will act as the responsible entity for the 13 funds.

The change comes after shareholder vote and retires Colonial First State Investment Limited (CFSIL).

The RE transition comes into effect on March 1.

The funds that will undergo the change include products in the First Sentier, RealIndex and Stewart Investors brands.

The change comes after First Sentier (then known as Colonial First State Global Asset Management) was sold to Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation in 2019.

"Given the change in ownership, Colonial First State believed it was an appropriate time to retire as the RE of the funds," First Sentier Investors managing director Australia and New Zealand Liz Hastilow said.

"First Sentier Investors' strong investment and client servicing capabilities combined with The Trust Company's depth of experience in fund compliance and governance will ensure our clients are well looked after. It is critical that our clients' funds are well supported in every respect."

First Sentier managed $220 billion in total assets at December end.

"The Trust Company is proud to be appointed as the responsible entity for the First Sentier Investors funds following the result of the unit holders' meeting today and to be working with an investment manager of the calibre of First Sentier Investors," The Trust Company general manager of managed fund services Vicki Riggio said.

"As a leading, independent responsible entity supporting more than 70 Australian and international investment managers, we believe we are well positioned to oversee these funds. We look forward to working with First Sentier Investors."