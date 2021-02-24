NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
First Sentier funds appoint new RE
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 FEB 2021   12:42PM

First Sentier has shed its responsible entity relationship with Colonial First State, naming a new RE for 13 of its funds.

Perpetual's Trust Company will act as the responsible entity for the 13 funds.

The change comes after shareholder vote and retires Colonial First State Investment Limited (CFSIL).

The RE transition comes into effect on March 1.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

The funds that will undergo the change include products in the First Sentier, RealIndex and Stewart Investors brands.

The change comes after First Sentier (then known as Colonial First State Global Asset Management) was sold to Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation in 2019.

"Given the change in ownership, Colonial First State believed it was an appropriate time to retire as the RE of the funds," First Sentier Investors managing director Australia and New Zealand Liz Hastilow said.

"First Sentier Investors' strong investment and client servicing capabilities combined with The Trust Company's depth of experience in fund compliance and governance will ensure our clients are well looked after. It is critical that our clients' funds are well supported in every respect."

First Sentier managed $220 billion in total assets at December end.

"The Trust Company is proud to be appointed as the responsible entity for the First Sentier Investors funds following the result of the unit holders' meeting today and to be working with an investment manager of the calibre of First Sentier Investors," The Trust Company general manager of managed fund services Vicki Riggio said.

"As a leading, independent responsible entity supporting more than 70 Australian and international investment managers, we believe we are well positioned to oversee these funds. We look forward to working with First Sentier Investors."

Read more: First Sentier InvestorsColonial First State Investment LimitedLiz HastilowRealIndexStewart InvestorsVicki Riggio
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Careful portfolio rebalances needed: First Sentier
First Sentier launches infrastructure fund
Macquarie IM the nation's largest manager
First Sentier hires from AMP Capital
Asset managers want action on modern-day slavery
MIRA set to acquire REIT
Aware Super shakes up SRI option
The Big Issue launches investment platform
Death of value investing a myth: Realindex
Investors take charge in C-suite equality
Editor's Choice
Public sector super satisfaction rises
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:56PM
Public sector superannuation fund members have come out as the most satisfied across all sectors, according to new research.
Vanguard finds dirty assets in ESG fund
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:48PM
Vanguard has changed the descriptions of an ethically conscious bond fund, after a review turned up holdings that investors were told were excluded.
Standard Life Aberdeen sells 196-year-old brand
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
Following the pair's strategic partnership in 2018, Standard Life Aberdeen will sell the Standard Life name to Phoenix Group as part of a revised deal.
First Sentier funds appoint new RE
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
First Sentier has shed its responsible entity relationship with Colonial First State, naming a new RE for 13 of its funds.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Cathy Doyle
Chair and Consultant
SUPER Recruiters
Howard Marks
Chairman
Oaktree Capital Management, LLC
Greg Kent
Partner
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something y35FBrPZ